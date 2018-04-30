Home > Filla >

Dog owner sues model whose sensual conducts made the dog ejaculate


Video Dog owner sues model for seducing his dog until it ejaculated

Deyana Mounira visited Tony Toutouni in his home for the said photo shootout when she started playing with the dog named Hef.

  • Published:
Dog owner sues model who seduced his dog until it ejaculated play

Dog owner sues model who seduced his dog until it ejaculated
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A dog owner is suing a model whose sensual behavior towards his dog during a photo shootout made the dog so aroused that it ejaculated.

According to m.tmz.com, Deyana Mounira visited Tony Toutouni in his home for the said photo shootout when she started playing with the dog named Hef.

While in her bikini with her buttocks and other provocative parts exposed, Deyana Mounira seduced Hef with her obviously bootylicious body and the dog became interested eventually and pursued her apparently for sex.

Though Tony Toutouni was reportedly unhappy about the development, he agreed with Deyana that the video and photos of the bestial event should not find itself on social media.

Dog owner sues model who seduced his dog until it ejaculated play

Dog owner sues model who seduced his dog until it ejaculated

 

READ MORE: Wedding aborted after groom’s ex-wife and team stormed the venue with HIV/AIDS claims

However, for reasons known to Deyana Mounira, she posted the video and photos of the scene on social media and has benefitted a lot of publicity.

Tony said Deyana "began sensually playing with Hef; arousing Hef by playing with his genitals and masturbating him."

He added that it got to a point when Hef "even appeared to place his front legs on [her] buttocks."

Having been disappointed after finding then video and photos on the internet, Tony himself reportedly posted them again with the caption: "I can't believe this Thirsty girl used my dog to gain followers."

 

Tony has reportedly filed a suit through his attorney, Ardy Pirnia in which he is demanding $1.5 million in damages for fraud and infliction of emotional distress on him.

What is however interesting is the fact that the suit was filed in respect of Tony himself rather than Hef.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

More Wealth For The Wealthy: Zimbabwe legalises marijuana cultivation, but the farming is not affordable More Wealth For The Wealthy Zimbabwe legalises marijuana cultivation, but the farming is not affordable
Fiasco: Wedding aborted after groom’s ex-wife and team stormed the venue with HIV/AIDS claims Fiasco Wedding aborted after groom’s ex-wife and team stormed the venue with HIV/AIDS claims
Atrocity: “My husband slaughtered our three daughters” - Distressed lady Atrocity “My husband slaughtered our three daughters” - Distressed lady
Abomination! Father and daughter caught red-handed having sex, mother says I'm aware Abomination! Father and daughter caught red-handed having sex, mother says I'm aware
Caution! Any man who sleeps with me dies, 7 are gone already, but I need sex - Lady Caution! Any man who sleeps with me dies, 7 are gone already, but I need sex - Lady
Abomination: Mother films her 3-year-old twin boys having sex Abomination Mother films her 3-year-old twin boys having sex

Recommended Videos

Video: Pulse Filla - JHS dropout impregnates 4 girls Video Pulse Filla - JHS dropout impregnates 4 girls
Bestiality: Dog owner sues model who seduced his dog until it ejaculated Bestiality Dog owner sues model who seduced his dog until it ejaculated
Foreign News: UK schools to remove analog clocks 'cos students can’t tell time Foreign News UK schools to remove analog clocks 'cos students can’t tell time



Top Articles

1 In Bibiani Man pours acid on wifebullet
2 Caution! Any man who sleeps with me dies, 7 are gone already, but I...bullet
3 Abomination Mother films her 3-year-old twin boys having sexbullet
4 Abomination! Father and daughter caught red-handed having sex,...bullet
5 Fiasco Wedding aborted after groom’s ex-wife and team stormed...bullet
6 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the sale of...bullet
7 Video This 8-year-old boy's 'six packs' will marvel you, he...bullet
8 Feature This is the most devastating accident waiting to...bullet
9 Video Government appointee flogged after being caught in...bullet
10 Atrocity “My husband slaughtered our three daughters”...bullet

Related Articles

Fiasco Wedding aborted after groom’s ex-wife and team stormed the venue with HIV/AIDS claims
In Bibiani Man pours acid on wife
Mother beats 8-year-old daughter to death, hides body
Suicide In Schools University creates 'cry closet' for distressed students to cry for 10 minutes
Hilarious Confused athlete runs backwards with baton in a relay race
Adultery Fight looms over son after wife cheated with ex boyfriend while pregnant for husband.
Unthinkable! Teacher defiles 3-year-old girl in classroom
Abomination! Father and daughter caught red-handed having sex, mother says I'm aware
In Central Region 23-year-old JHS dropout impregnates four teenage girls
Atrocity “My husband slaughtered our three daughters” - Distressed lady

Top Videos

1 Testimony My husband is 'splitting' me in bed having used Obinim stickerbullet
2 Video Maggots ooze out of houseboy’s anus after sleeping with master’s...bullet
3 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
4 Last Respect Tears flow as sympathisers throng burial ceremony of catbullet
5 Bestiality Dog owner sues model who seduced his dog until it...bullet
6 Hilarious Confused athlete runs backwards with baton in a...bullet
7 Slay Queen Drama Facebook slay queen's nude video resurfacesbullet
8 Video Strong wind blows stolen money from armed robbers'...bullet
9 Pulse Filla Woman with 2 vaginas goes to court for right...bullet
10 Video Lawmaker jumps out of police vehicle, flees into...bullet

Filla

Mother beats 8-year-old daughter to death, hides body
File Photo
In Central Region 23-year-old JHS dropout impregnates four teenage girls
University creates 'cry closet' for distressed students to cry
Suicide In Schools University creates 'cry closet' for distressed students to cry for 10 minutes
Confused athlete runs backwards with baton in a relay race
Hilarious Confused athlete runs backwards with baton in a relay race