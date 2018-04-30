news

A dog owner is suing a model whose sensual behavior towards his dog during a photo shootout made the dog so aroused that it ejaculated.

According to m.tmz.com, Deyana Mounira visited Tony Toutouni in his home for the said photo shootout when she started playing with the dog named Hef.

While in her bikini with her buttocks and other provocative parts exposed, Deyana Mounira seduced Hef with her obviously bootylicious body and the dog became interested eventually and pursued her apparently for sex.

Though Tony Toutouni was reportedly unhappy about the development, he agreed with Deyana that the video and photos of the bestial event should not find itself on social media.

However, for reasons known to Deyana Mounira, she posted the video and photos of the scene on social media and has benefitted a lot of publicity.

Tony said Deyana "began sensually playing with Hef; arousing Hef by playing with his genitals and masturbating him."

He added that it got to a point when Hef "even appeared to place his front legs on [her] buttocks."

Having been disappointed after finding then video and photos on the internet, Tony himself reportedly posted them again with the caption: "I can't believe this Thirsty girl used my dog to gain followers."

Tony has reportedly filed a suit through his attorney, Ardy Pirnia in which he is demanding $1.5 million in damages for fraud and infliction of emotional distress on him.

What is however interesting is the fact that the suit was filed in respect of Tony himself rather than Hef.