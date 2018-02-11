Ebony’s death was natural to prove God’s power - Prophet

news

The prophet who predicted the death of songstress, Ebony Reigns said God ‘killed’ her to teach the youth a lesson.

According to the prophet, the dancehall artiste rushed for fame instead of waiting for God’s appointed time.

In a viral video shot last year, the man of God is heard predicting Ebony will die in an accident and adding that, nothing can save her.

When the incident happened, many including her mother have questioned why God allowed such an unfortunate incident to happen.

But the Prophet maintained that, even though her mother prayed, Ebony was destined to die.

Prophet Gyimah said in this end time, the devil is using some musicians to steal the souls of majority of the youth in the country.

“Ebony’s death was natural to prove God’s power and to win more souls for Christ,” he stressed.

culled from adomonline