Home > Filla >

Ebony’s death was natural to prove God’s power - Prophet


Video Ebony’s death was natural to prove God’s power - Prophet

According to the prophet, the dancehall artiste rushed for fame instead of waiting for God’s appointed time.

  • Published:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The prophet who predicted the death of songstress, Ebony Reigns said God ‘killed’ her to teach the youth a lesson.

According to the prophet, the dancehall artiste rushed for fame instead of waiting for God’s appointed time.

In a viral video shot last year, the man of God is heard predicting Ebony will die in an accident and adding that, nothing can save her.

When the incident happened, many including her mother have questioned why God allowed such an unfortunate incident to happen.

READ ALSO: Video - She told me in my dreams that she is going home – Ebony’s sister

But the Prophet maintained that, even though her mother prayed, Ebony was destined to die.

Prophet Gyimah said in this end time, the devil is using some musicians to steal the souls of majority of the youth in the country.

“Ebony’s death was natural to prove God’s power and to win more souls for Christ,” he stressed.

 

culled from adomonline

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

B/A: 2 fetish priests die after consuming 'Akpeteshie' B/A 2 fetish priests die after consuming 'Akpeteshie'
JAMB Office: Mysterious snake swallows N36m in Nigeria JAMB Office Mysterious snake swallows N36m in Nigeria
Let Down: After donating kidney, woman turns down man's proposal Let Down After donating kidney, woman turns down man's proposal
Spirituality: Prophetess says God has directed her to resurrect Ebony Spirituality Prophetess says God has directed her to resurrect Ebony
Video: Motor rider and private car driver's fight causes traffic jam Video Motor rider and private car driver's fight causes traffic jam
Execution: Teacher ties student to pillar as punishment for nonpayment of fees Execution Teacher ties student to pillar as punishment for nonpayment of fees

Recommended Videos

Video: Motor rider and private car driver's fight causes traffic jam Video Motor rider and private car driver's fight causes traffic jam
Be the judge: This is the 'indecent' video that got another female artiste arrested Be the judge This is the 'indecent' video that got another female artiste arrested
Pulse Filla: Man Chops Off Wife's Hand For Spending Too Much Time At Funeral Pulse Filla Man Chops Off Wife's Hand For Spending Too Much Time At Funeral



Top Articles

1 Spirituality Prophetess says God has directed her to resurrect Ebonybullet
2 Scandal Mortuary-man sleeps with corpse of dead celebrity - DNA test...bullet
3 Video Ebony’s death was natural to prove God’s power - Prophetbullet
4 Sad News Pastor drowns while baptising church members in a riverbullet
5 Time To Surrender "I am tired, it is better I die” - Boko Haram...bullet
6 Commercial Sex Workers Police arrest 18 suspected prostitutes...bullet
7 Mission Accomplished  “I am on a pilgrimage to the House (of...bullet
8 Execution Teacher ties student to pillar as punishment for...bullet
9 Video Motor rider and private car driver's fight causes...bullet
10 JAMB Office Mysterious snake swallows N36m in Nigeriabullet

Top Videos

1 Video Motor rider and private car driver's fight causes traffic jambullet
2 Be the judge This is the 'indecent' video that got another female...bullet
3 Video Woman takes giant snake to church to challenge Ghanaian pastorbullet
4 Nude On Social Media Model Posts Nudes With Names of Controversial...bullet
5 Incredible Video Man from Ashaiman converts plastic waste into...bullet
6 Investigative Video Landlord caught on camera offering free...bullet
7 Video Pregnant woman collapses after being slapped by naval...bullet
8 Agyin-Asare I smoked, womanized and aborted my child at...bullet
9 Sugar mummy pays $ 800,000 dowry to boy's familybullet
10 Life Saver Mr. IBRAH doles out $25,000 to save life of...bullet

Filla

Really? Man sells wife’s kidney to compensate himself for GHS 142 dowry her family failed to pay
Be the judge This is the 'indecent' video that got another female musician arrested
Insanity? “I want to know if it tastes like your mum’s” - Father rapes daughter
Controversy “Condoms are for weak ass men, Real men f*ck quickly and pull out before HIV notices” - Lady sparks 'fire'