Fake female herbalist arrested women's bellies bloated

news

Police in Guinea have arrested a female herbalist after she reportedly gave over 700 women some concoctions that made their bellies permanently bloated, making them live under the illusion that they were pregnant.

N’na Fanta Camara’s ploy only came to light when police investigations led to revelation that the women do not have babies in their bellies after all.

According to odditycentral.com, she allegedly gave some herbal mixtures to her clients that caused them vomiting and diarrhea, but she kept encouraging them that the ailments were symptoms of the pregnancy.

She also reportedly warned them not to visit any hospital except one laboratory technician, Etienne Balamou who police say is her accomplice who runs a clandestine clinic in Conakry.

The news portal said that N’na Fanta Camara is responsible for conning over 700 women, charging them $33 per visit living some of the women looking pregnant for 12 to 16 months.

Police chief investigator, Colonel Moussa Tiégboro reportedly told journalists that over 150 women who had sought help from N’na Fanta Camara had thought they were pregnant, but 47 of them were surprised to realize that their bloated bellies were actually empty after an ultrasound was conducted on them.

Colonel Tiégboro is quoted as saying, “These women’s husbands are impatient wating for them to give birth, and this can tear families apart. I wanted to reach out to the state to help these poor women, they have no hope, and their lives are at risk. N’na Fanta will be brought to justice.”

One of the victims reportedly narrated her ordeal to the BBC saying, “It’s been a year now since we first went to see this woman. During our first visit, she gave us some medicines of leaves and herbs that made us vomit. She assured us that this was good for us. As one continues to take these medicines, the stomach starts to rise a bit. After a while, we visited again, she examined us by just touching our bellies and she declared us pregnant.”

Meanwhile, the suspect, N’na Fanta Camara believes she has done nothing wrong. She reportedly told journalists that, “I work very hard to help [the women] realize their dream but the rest is in the hands of God. All these women came to see me for treatment. I asked them all if they believed in God before giving them the remedy, which they took themselves, voluntarily.”