Home > Filla >

Fake female herbalist arrested women's bellies bloated


Video Fake female herbalist arrested, she caused over 700 women's bellies permanently bloated

N’na Fanta Camara’s ploy only came to light when police investigations led to revelation that the women do not have babies in their bellies after all.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play N’na Fanta Camara being interviewed
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Police in Guinea have arrested a female herbalist after she reportedly gave over 700 women some concoctions that made their bellies permanently bloated, making them live under the illusion that they were pregnant.

N’na Fanta Camara’s ploy only came to light when police investigations led to revelation that the women do not have babies in their bellies after all.

According to odditycentral.com, she allegedly gave some herbal mixtures to her clients that caused them vomiting and diarrhea, but she kept encouraging them that the ailments were symptoms of the pregnancy.

play women's bellies permanently bloated

 

READ MORE: Pastor sparks controversy with his extravagant presidential lifestyle

She also reportedly warned them not to visit any hospital except one laboratory technician, Etienne Balamou who police say is her accomplice who runs a clandestine clinic in Conakry.

The news portal said that N’na Fanta Camara is responsible for conning over 700 women, charging them $33 per visit living some of the women looking pregnant for 12 to 16 months.

Police chief investigator, Colonel Moussa Tiégboro reportedly told journalists that over 150 women who had sought help from N’na Fanta Camara had thought they were pregnant, but 47 of them were surprised to realize that their bloated bellies were actually empty after an ultrasound was conducted on them.

play women's bellies permanently bloated
 

Colonel Tiégboro is quoted as saying, “These women’s husbands are impatient wating for them to give birth, and this can tear families apart. I wanted to reach out to the state to help these poor women, they have no hope, and their lives are at risk. N’na Fanta will be brought to justice.”

READ ALSO: Arrested phone thief tattoos names of women he’s had sex with all over his body

One of the victims reportedly narrated her ordeal to the BBC saying, “It’s been a year now since we first went to see this woman. During our first visit, she gave us some medicines of leaves and herbs that made us vomit. She assured us that this was good for us. As one continues to take these medicines, the stomach starts to rise a bit. After a while, we visited again, she examined us by just touching our bellies and she declared us pregnant.”

play women's bellies permanently bloated

 

Meanwhile, the suspect, N’na Fanta Camara believes she has done nothing wrong. She reportedly told journalists that, “I work very hard to help [the women] realize their dream but the rest is in the hands of God. All these women came to see me for treatment. I asked them all if they believed in God before giving them the remedy, which they took themselves, voluntarily.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Small Boy Danger: Landlord catches class 6 pupil tenant having intimate sex with his wife Small Boy Danger Landlord catches class 6 pupil tenant having intimate sex with his wife
Disaster! Dad mistakenly crushes 2-yr-old son to death with car Disaster! Dad mistakenly crushes 2-yr-old son to death with car
Too Much Money: South Africa pastor shows up for church service in Rolls Royce Too Much Money South Africa pastor shows up for church service in Rolls Royce
Miracle: Church building remains untouched after fire razed down a whole settlement of 14,000 people Miracle Church building remains untouched after fire razed down a whole settlement of 14,000 people
Emirates Airline: 'David Ukesone restrained for being unruly,' airline says in a statement Emirates Airline 'David Ukesone restrained for being unruly,' airline says in a statement
In Court: Wife seeks divorce over husband’s laziness and lack of love In Court Wife seeks divorce over husband’s laziness and lack of love

Recommended Videos

Video: Pastor sparks controversy with his extravagant presidential lifestyle Video Pastor sparks controversy with his extravagant presidential lifestyle
Investigative Video: Landlord caught on camera offering free rent for once-a-week sex Investigative Video Landlord caught on camera offering free rent for once-a-week sex
Agyin-Asare: I smoked, womanized and aborted my child at age 14 - Bishop Agyin-Asare I smoked, womanized and aborted my child at age 14 - Bishop



Top Articles

1 Incredible Bride shows regret at wedding, only the MC could make her happybullet
2 End Time? I suck women's breast and have marathon sex with them for...bullet
3 Kind Gesture Former President Mahama visits sick Bawumiabullet
4 Psycho! Sex-seeking landlord flings female tenant off 3-storied...bullet
5 Investigative Video Landlord caught on camera offering free rent...bullet
6 Special Discovery Mothers are giving hungry babies Akpeteshie...bullet
7 Video Pregnant woman collapses in public after being slapped...bullet
8 Mass Dismissal 14 teachers sacked for having sex with pupilsbullet
9 Sex Doll Craze Car dealer divorces wife after tasting...bullet
10 Heartbreaking Distressed single mother is selling her...bullet

Related Articles

In Court Wife seeks divorce over husband’s laziness and lack of love
Video Pastor sparks controversy with his extravagant presidential lifestyle
Record Keeping Arrested phone thief tattoos names of women he’s had sex with all over his body
Crime Radio presenter rapes married woman in studio
Mass Dismissal 14 teachers sacked for having sex with pupils
Investigative Video Landlord caught on camera offering free rent for once-a-week sex
Special Discovery Mothers are giving hungry babies Akpeteshie to make them stop crying
Really? 108-year-old man reveals a marvelling secret to long life on his birthday
Fear God! Sleepwalker falls from eighth-floor apartment and still survives
Interesting Police officers caught buying women's panties while in uniform

Top Videos

1 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
2 Nude On Social Media Model Posts Nudes With Names of Controversial...bullet
3 Tragic News Young lady who celebrated her security guard father...bullet
4 Sugar mummy pays $ 800,000 dowry to boy's familybullet
5 Video Pregnant woman collapses after being slapped by naval officerbullet
6 Agyin-Asare I smoked, womanized and aborted my child at age 14...bullet
7 Investigative Video Landlord caught on camera offering free...bullet
8 Shocking News Boy, 17, kills mother over missing memory cardbullet
9 Cool Innovation This Ghanaian built a water based...bullet
10 Interesting Video Raila Odinga sworn in as 'people's'...bullet

Filla

The number of Nigerian youths who explore fetish means in a bid to make money has reached an alarming rate.
Yahoo Plus Lady regrets dating Yahoo boy who eats bread and excreta for money rituals
Video Pastor sparks controversy with his extravagant presidential lifestyle
Record Keeping Arrested phone thief tattoos names of women he’s had sex with all over his body
Graphic Content
Racism? 3 Turkish nationals arraigned for murder of young Nigerian man