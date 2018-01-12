news

A ‘poor’ father reportedly collapsed when the admission fee required of him to get his daughter enrolled for a Free Secondary Education in Kenya was revealed to him.

Ndaikwa Chale, from Kinango in Kwale county, according to Tuko.co.ke, collapsed after the school’s principal, Peninah Mwinyi asked if he had the initial fee of KSh 16,993 readily available.

Ndaikwa Chale who sells charcoal for survival, out of which he caters for his children’s education, was holding only KSh 800 he apparently made from the sale of the charcoal.

READ MORE: Police hunt for owner of box containing cremated corpse donated to Goodwill store

He was hoping that with the free education policy implementation announced by the Uhuru Kenyatta led government, his daughter could also further her education with ease.

However, it all turned anticlimax when he arrived at the school with his daughter, having bought al the necessary materials and utensils for her following her 319 score in the 2017 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE).

According to reports Chale collapsed and vomited as soon as the principal mentioned the figure to him, and had to be rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention.