Form one student gives birth to twins one week apart

The said 18-year-old girl reportedly sat for her Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams last year while pregnant, and she was expected to proceed to a local secondary school.

A  Kenyan form one student from Nandolia village near Nzoia Sugar Company in Kanduyi Constituency, Bungoma County has reportedly given birth to a set of twins, but two weeks apart, leaving residents of the entire community in a state of shock.

The said 18-year-old girl reportedly sat for her Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams last year while pregnant, and according to Tuko.co.ke, she was expected to proceed to a local secondary school.

However, the girl was recently rushed to the hospital when her delivery time was due and she gave birth to a baby girl.

Little did anybody imagine that the babies could be two until when a week later the she was still in pain after her stomach remained bloated.

She was again rushed to the same hospital where doctors said she was due to give birth to another child, and she did to another baby girl.

Both the girl’s family and the health workers were surprised by the incident.

Her mother, Beatrice Magayi told Tuko.co.ke that: "As we speak now, my daughter is doing well with her twin children. They were born a week apart but you can't differentiate them. It is hard to identify the eldest and the youngest among them, all in all we thank God for the blessings."

Confirming the development to news men, one of the nurses who spoke on condition of anonymity was quoted as saying: "We are not the ones who handled the first case when she arrived here we didn't know that she had given birth to the first child. But all in all, we handled the case and she delivered a baby girl without any hitch.

