Ghana Drunkards Association to make Ghana proud in Germany


Video Ghana Drunkards Association to make Ghana proud in Germany

The group which became famous recently, got invitation from the German authorities to participate in the annual Beer Festival.

Ghana is waiting to make another history on the international level as its Association of Drunkards is seriously preparing to represent the country at this year’s Beer Festival also called Oktoberfest in Germany in October.

Apparently, the group which became famous recently, got invitation from the German authorities to participate in the annual Beer Festival.

The association’s President, Moses Onyah also known as Drybone reportedly said in an interview with Kofi TV that, “We are very elated for the recognition by the Germany government even though we have been condemned by Ghanaians.”

Oktoberfest Munich is an annual festival celebrated in Munich which involves mostly intake of Beer. This year’s edition has been scheduled for September 22nd to October 7th.

According to adomonline.com, Moses Onyah, aka Drybone is upbeat about their participation, saying the association hopes to use the opportunity to attract investors into the country and also strengthen the bilateral relationship between Ghana and Germany.

 

Drybone also made a passionate appeal to President Akufo Addo to initiate Planting Palms for Drinks programme, just like Planting for Food and Jobs.

He is quoted as saying “We will be going to Germany with some of our local liquors to promote them.”

Ghana has failed severally to excel in most international competitions, one can only hope and pray to see how proud the Drunkards Association could make the nation.

