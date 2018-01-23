Headmaster of Breman Edumanu D/A Basic School in the Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa Distric, Robert Sepey has been under fire and gone into hiding after a 4-minute 16 seconds video of him having sex with the student has mysteriously been leaked to the public.
The Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa District Education Directorate has asked the beleaguered headmaster to return to post for a resolution of the matter.
He emphasized that the girl’s parents are aware of their daughter’s relationship with the headmaster.
“In this particular matter, it is more of an issue of morality since the student is not directly under the head teacher. My understanding is that a gentleman who felt jilted by the lady in question circulated the video to disgrace her,” David Ofori Acheampong added.