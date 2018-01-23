Home > Filla >

Girl in sex video is 20, parents aware of her sex with headmaster


Point Of Correction Girl in sex video is 20, parents aware of her sexual relationship with headmaster - GNAT

Headmaster of Breman Edumanu D/A Basic School in the Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa Distric, Robert Sepey has been under fire and gone into hiding after a 4-minute 16 seconds video of him having sex with the student has mysteriously been leaked to the public.

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has said that parents of the student involved in a viral sexual intercourse video with a head teacher are well aware of the sexual relationship between the two.

The Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa District Education Directorate has asked the beleaguered headmaster to return to post for a resolution of the matter.

Meanwhile, speaking in an intervie with Accra-based Atinka FM, the General Secretary of GNAT, David Ofori Acheampong said a report made available to his outfit indicated that the girl in question is 20 years old contrary to media reports that she was 16.

He emphasized that the girl’s parents are aware of their daughter’s relationship with the headmaster.

“In this particular matter, it is more of an issue of morality since the student is not directly under the head teacher. My understanding is that a gentleman who felt jilted by the lady in question circulated the video to disgrace her,” David Ofori Acheampong added.

