Authorities in Muncie, Indiana have charged an 18-year-old young woman with first-degree murder on Monday, May 14 in Genesee District Court after she confessed to killing her own biological father for allegedly telling her she is fat.

Ameera Corena Stokes committed the crime on Sunday, May 13 after which she reportedly dialed 911 emergency number to report herself to the police bluntly that she had murdered her father.

Mt. Morris Township police said when officers arrived at the scene, they found Donald Stokes in the stairwell to the basement and observed that the deceased must have suffered trauma from a hammer and a stabbing.

Apparently attempting to explain the possible circumstances that led to the bloody incident, Ameera Corena Stokes’ mother, Gretchen Brasher is quoted as saying her husband "was very verbally abusive”.

She added that her daughter “had a belly, so he would tease her about being fat. He would like to let her have an apple for dessert, while everybody else was having something better."

No amount of explanation can justify murder, but if Gretchen Brasher’s words are anything to go by, her daughter must have run out of endurance for the alleged mistreatment, hence the extreme action.

The disturbed mother said: "She was talking in the last couple of months about how when things were going down, how she wishes she could just go to prison and that would ensure she had a roof over her head and she wouldn't have to worry about anything, it would be so much less stress and she wouldn't be a burden to anybody.

"She told me she ran out of her medication about three or four days prior to Saturday. The biggest mistake she made was going [to her father’s…]."