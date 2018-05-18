Home > Filla >

Girl kills her father with hammer for telling her she's fat


Sad 18-year-old girl kills father with hammer for telling her she's fat

Ameera Corena Stokes committed the crime on Sunday, May 13 after which she reportedly dialed 911 emergency number to report herself to the police bluntly that she had murdered her father.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Girl kills her father with hammer for telling her she's fat play

Girl kills her father with hammer for telling her she's fat
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Authorities in Muncie, Indiana have charged an 18-year-old young woman with first-degree murder on Monday, May 14 in Genesee District Court after she confessed to killing her own biological father for allegedly telling her she is fat.

Ameera Corena Stokes committed the crime on Sunday, May 13 after which she reportedly dialed 911 emergency number to report herself to the police bluntly that she had murdered her father.

Mt. Morris Township police said when officers arrived at the scene, they found Donald Stokes in the stairwell to the basement and observed that the deceased must have suffered trauma from a hammer and a stabbing.

Apparently attempting to explain the possible circumstances that led to the bloody incident, Ameera Corena Stokes’ mother, Gretchen Brasher is quoted as saying her husband "was very verbally abusive”.

Girl kills her father with hammer for telling her she's fat play

Girl kills her father with hammer for telling her she's fat

 

She added that her daughter “had a belly, so he would tease her about being fat. He would like to let her have an apple for dessert, while everybody else was having something better."

READ MORE: Woman kills pregnant neighbour and cuts the baby out of her womb

No amount of explanation can justify murder, but if Gretchen Brasher’s words are anything to go by, her daughter must have run out of endurance for the alleged mistreatment, hence the extreme action.

Girl kills her father with hammer for telling her she's fat play

Girl kills her father with hammer for telling her she's fat
 

The disturbed mother said: "She was talking in the last couple of months about how when things were going down, how she wishes she could just go to prison and that would ensure she had a roof over her head and she wouldn't have to worry about anything, it would be so much less stress and she wouldn't be a burden to anybody.

"She told me she ran out of her medication about three or four days prior to Saturday. The biggest mistake she made was going [to her father’s…]."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

21st century: Students tied to cross and flogged for lateness, headmaster and co in police grips 21st century Students tied to cross and flogged for lateness, headmaster and co in police grips
Hurray!! By 2045 death will be 'optional' and ageing 'curable' - Genetic engineers Hurray!! By 2045 death will be 'optional' and ageing 'curable' - Genetic engineers
Last Opportunity: Deceased Food vendor pounds Fufu as she was laid in state Last Opportunity Deceased Food vendor pounds Fufu as she was laid in state
Fraud: Estate developer jailed 2,670 years for renting one house to 133 accommodation seekers Fraud Estate developer jailed 2,670 years for renting one house to 133 accommodation seekers
What!!! Woman imprisoned, flogged 75 times for marrying lover without father's consent What!!! Woman imprisoned, flogged 75 times for marrying lover without father's consent
Busted: Secret squatter lives in woman's house with her for 6 months without her knowledge Busted Secret squatter lives in woman's house with her for 6 months without her knowledge

Recommended Videos

Entertainment Filla: Delay betrayed me - Kurl Songx Entertainment Filla Delay betrayed me - Kurl Songx
Pulse Filla: "We've Slept With Your Wife" - Bishop and Deacon mocks pastor Pulse Filla "We've Slept With Your Wife" - Bishop and Deacon mocks pastor
Pulse Filla: Journalists walk out on Chief Justice for being late Pulse Filla Journalists walk out on Chief Justice for being late



Top Articles

1 Last Opportunity Deceased Food vendor pounds Fufu as she was laid in statebullet
2 Sad! Driver’s mate beaten to death for overcharging passengersbullet
3 What A Pity! “I beg him to make love to me, he gives me half chop...bullet
4 Bad Blood Liberia’s Veep begs for pardon after disrespecting...bullet
5 Busted Secret squatter lives in woman's house with her for 6...bullet
6 School Crush JHS student’s love letter to his beautiful...bullet
7 Heartless!!! Father brutally murders 6-month-old baby with...bullet
8 Hurray!! By 2045 death will be 'optional' and ageing...bullet
9 Amazing Video 9-year-old girl born without hands wins...bullet
10 21st century Students tied to cross and flogged for...bullet

Related Articles

Hurray!! By 2045 death will be 'optional' and ageing 'curable' - Genetic engineers
Fraud Estate developer jailed 2,670 years for renting one house to 133 accommodation seekers
What!!! Woman imprisoned, flogged 75 times for marrying lover without father's consent
Last Opportunity Deceased Food vendor pounds Fufu as she was laid in state
What A Pity! “I beg him to make love to me, he gives me half chop and says he is tired" - Woman seeks divorce
Amazing Video 9-year-old girl born without hands wins best handwriting award
Busted Secret squatter lives in woman's house with her for 6 months without her knowledge
Bad Blood Liberia’s Veep begs for pardon after disrespecting President George weah
Abomination My husband has refused to sleep with me, he’s giving it to our daughter - Woman
Infidelity We have slept with your wife - Bishop and deacon mock pastor

Top Videos

1 Bestiality Dog owner sues model who seduced his dog until it ejaculatedbullet
2 Testimony My husband is 'splitting' me in bed having used Obinim stickerbullet
3 Blasphemy? God and Jesus must be "fools" to watch me mislead my...bullet
4 Slay Queen Drama Facebook slay queen's nude video resurfacesbullet
5 Homosexuality Ghanaian lesbian says she sleeps with 10 women...bullet
6 Amazing 9-year-old girl born without hands wins best...bullet
7 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
8 Hilarious Thief reports himself to police as stolen bag...bullet
9 Video Woman sues boyfriend for failing to satisfy her...bullet
10 Video Obinim visits heaven, chastises Angel Gabrielbullet

Filla

My husband has refused to sleep with me, does it with daughter- Woman
Abomination My husband has refused to sleep with me, he’s giving it to our daughter - Woman
Pastor divorces wife for sleeping with Bishop and deacon
Infidelity We have slept with your wife - Bishop and deacon mock pastor
Journalists walk out on Chief Justice for coming to event 4 hours late
Time Is Money Journalists walk out on Chief Justice for coming to event 4 hours late
Husband catches wife sending nude photos to bank manager
Infidelity Husband catches wife sending nude photos to bank manager