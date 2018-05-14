Home > Filla >

God and Jesus must be "fools" to watch me mislead my followers -Obinim


Video? God and Jesus must be "fools" to watch me mislead my followers - Obinim

Daniel Obinim has become famous for some of his miracles and practices that a section of the Ghanaian public and beyond believe are not in line with the doctrines of Christianity.

  • Published:
God and Jesus must be "fools" to watch me mislead my followers -Obinim play

God and Jesus must be "fools" to watch me mislead my followers -Obinim
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Controversial founder and leader of the International Godsway Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim has hit back at his critics who claim he is not a genuine man of God, saying both God and his son Jesus must be “fools” to have folded their hands and watch him mislead his congregants.

Daniel Obinim has become famous for some of his miracles and practices that a section of the Ghanaian public and beyond believe are not in line with the doctrines of Christianity.

The man of God was in the news recently for asking women in his church to bring their used panties to church, which he eventually burnt.

Not too long after that, he released some stickers which he claimed have powers to solve any problem at all.

God and Jesus must be "fools" to watch me mislead my followers -Obinim play

God and Jesus must be "fools" to watch me mislead my followers -Obinim

READ MORE: Women, eat more yam if you want to give birth to twins - Doctor

Out of disbelief, most Ghanaians made mockery of the said stickers on social media.

Just about some few weeks ago, the prophet said he had visited heaven and was seen and heard in a video in which he claimed to have been rebuking angel Gabriel and others for disobeying him.

The latest controversy the man of God has created is his choice of words to describe God and Jesus in order to make people believe his genuineness, which some people think could amount to blasphemy.

 

In a recorded sermon being circulated online, Daniel Obinim said: “I always say that if I’m a fake pastor or I use juju to operate, then Jesus is a fool. Then that would mean Jesus is even more foolish than human beings. Because the number of people that come to me here in Ghana – look no prophet has more following than me! 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Video: Pastor fondles his manhood as congregants wave their panties Video Pastor fondles his manhood as congregants wave their panties
Viral: JHS student’s love letter to his beautiful teacher leaked online Viral JHS student’s love letter to his beautiful teacher leaked online
Revealed: Women, eat more yam if you want to give birth to twins - Doctor Revealed Women, eat more yam if you want to give birth to twins - Doctor
In Cape Coast: Farmer to spend 17 years in jail for robbery In Cape Coast Farmer to spend 17 years in jail for robbery
Heartless!!! Father brutally murders 6-month-old baby with pickaxe Heartless!!! Father brutally murders 6-month-old baby with pickaxe
False Prophecy: Chief banishes prophet after his prophecy failed to come to pass False Prophecy Chief banishes prophet after his prophecy failed to come to pass

Recommended Videos

Blasphemy? God and Jesus must be "fools" to watch me mislead my followers -Obinim Blasphemy? God and Jesus must be "fools" to watch me mislead my followers -Obinim
Pulse Filla: A woman stoned to death for marrying 11 men Pulse Filla A woman stoned to death for marrying 11 men
Entertainment Filla: Bill Asamoah is an 'under one minute' man - Xandy Kamel Entertainment Filla Bill Asamoah is an 'under one minute' man - Xandy Kamel



Top Articles

1 Video Pastor fondles his manhood as congregants wave their pantiesbullet
2 Infidelity Husband catches wife sending nude photos to bank managerbullet
3 Heartless!!! Father brutally murders 6-month-old baby with pickaxebullet
4 Embarrassment!!! Redeemed Christian Church of God pastor jailed 18...bullet
5 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the sale of...bullet
6 Assault Transgender prisoner raped by male inmatesbullet
7 Unimaginable Woman found guilty of having sex with...bullet
8 False Prophecy Chief banishes prophet after his prophecy...bullet
9 Show Of Power Tenants flogged by soldiers upon...bullet
10 Video Woman arrested as she tried to kidnap boy from...bullet

Related Articles

Revealed Women, eat more yam if you want to give birth to twins - Doctor
Video Pastor fondles his manhood as congregants wave their panties
In Cape Coast Farmer to spend 17 years in jail for robbery
False Prophecy Chief banishes prophet after his prophecy failed to come to pass
Heartless!!! Father brutally murders 6-month-old baby with pickaxe
Infidelity Husband catches wife sending nude photos to bank manager
Embarrassment!!! Redeemed Christian Church of God pastor jailed 18 months for fraud
Assault Transgender prisoner raped by male inmates
Court Order Woman banned from singing in her home because she sounds like a “a drowning cat”
Video Woman arrested as she tried to kidnap boy from school in Ghana

Top Videos

1 Bestiality Dog owner sues model who seduced his dog until it ejaculatedbullet
2 Video Woman sues boyfriend for failing to satisfy her during a weekend...bullet
3 Slay Queen Drama Facebook slay queen's nude video resurfacesbullet
4 Video Maggots ooze out of houseboy’s anus after sleeping with...bullet
5 Video Strong wind blows stolen money from armed robbers' pocketsbullet
6 Watch Obinim makes woman carry bag of cement for lotto numbersbullet
7 Testimony My husband is 'splitting' me in bed having used...bullet
8 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
9 Hilarious Thief reports himself to police as stolen bag...bullet
10 Interesting Deadly snake removed from company's stovebullet

Filla

Woman banned from singing because she sounds like a “a drowning cat”
Court Order Woman banned from singing in her home because she sounds like a “a drowning cat”
Woman stoned to death for marrying 11 men
Polyandry Woman stoned to death for marrying 11 men
Man receives 5 strokes of cane for wrongly divorcing his wife
Court Order Man receives 5 strokes of cane for wrongly divorcing his wife
Woman sues boyfriend for failing to satisfy her during a weekend trip
Video Woman sues boyfriend for failing to satisfy her during a weekend trip