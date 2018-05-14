news

Controversial founder and leader of the International Godsway Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim has hit back at his critics who claim he is not a genuine man of God, saying both God and his son Jesus must be “fools” to have folded their hands and watch him mislead his congregants.

Daniel Obinim has become famous for some of his miracles and practices that a section of the Ghanaian public and beyond believe are not in line with the doctrines of Christianity.

The man of God was in the news recently for asking women in his church to bring their used panties to church, which he eventually burnt.

Not too long after that, he released some stickers which he claimed have powers to solve any problem at all.

Out of disbelief, most Ghanaians made mockery of the said stickers on social media.

Just about some few weeks ago, the prophet said he had visited heaven and was seen and heard in a video in which he claimed to have been rebuking angel Gabriel and others for disobeying him.

The latest controversy the man of God has created is his choice of words to describe God and Jesus in order to make people believe his genuineness, which some people think could amount to blasphemy.

In a recorded sermon being circulated online, Daniel Obinim said: “I always say that if I’m a fake pastor or I use juju to operate, then Jesus is a fool. Then that would mean Jesus is even more foolish than human beings. Because the number of people that come to me here in Ghana – look no prophet has more following than me!”