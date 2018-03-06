Home > Filla >

Headteacher in kitchen stool sex tape resurfaces to face GES


Mr. Sepey was suspended in absentia as the headteacher of Breman Adumanu D/A Basic School when he went into hiding in January this year.

The runaway headteacher Mr. Robert Sepey, who bolted after his sex video with a senior high school student on a kitchen stool emerged in the Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa District of the Central Region, has resurfaced.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) decided to open investigations into the video that went viral though the two appeared to have engaged in consensual sex.

The GES made several appeals to Mr. Sepey to return for investigations to begin.

Meanwhile, a source at the Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa District Directorate of Education has confirmed to 3news.com that Mr. Sepey reported to the GES weeks ago to answer questions on the video.

The source said the GES and officials of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) have begun investigating the matter.

The source explained that even though Mr. Sepey reports to the committee investigating his matter, he does not perform any duty as a headmaster.

Our source could not confirm if Mr. Sepey is still receiving salary whilst on suspension.

3news.com’s visit to the District reveals the issue is gradually dying out as the frenzy that erupted after the leakage is no more.

 

credit: 3news

