news

A house help, Cecile Ngumbo, has been arrested by Kenyan police after being filmed assaulting and feeding her employer’s 15-month-old baby with vomit.

According to the reports, the suspect has now been charged to court on charges bordering on child abuse and human cruelty.

ALSO READ: Housemaid charged for sexually assaulting employer's 4-yr-old daughter

The 35-year-old was reportedly accused of subjecting the child to cruel punishment at Ngara estate in Nairobi on March 14, 2018.

During the trial proceedings, the court heard that Ngumbo’s employer had CCTV cameras installed to monitor the house.

However, she received the biggest shock of her life when she saw Ngumbo's maltreatment of the baby .

Police records revealed that Ngumbo was seen feeding the baby with vomit, kicking and pinching her.

Her employer reportedly confronted her before later reporting the case to the police.

In her defence, Ngumbo pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy, adding that she has three children to take care of.

The matter was later adjourned until April 4.

Housemaid chops off mistress' baby's hand in anger

In a far worse yet similar act of cruelty, a housemaid in Malawi was arrested for she allegedly chopping off the right hand of her boss' new born baby after the man of the house got her pregnant and denied responsibility.

The unwholesome act, as reported by Face of Malawi, an online portal in that country, happened in Chiradzulu, a district in the Southern Region of Malawi.

According to report, the master of the house had been sleeping with the maid whose name was withheld, and when she became pregnant and informed him, he blatantly denied responsibility and to take vengeance on him, she gruesomely cut off the hand of his new born baby.

ALSO READ: Another housemaid strangles 3-year-old girl to death in Abuja

The maid was arrested after the mother reported the incident to the police where she allegedly confessed and gave reasons for carrying out such a brutal revenge on the innocent child.

See the gruesome photo here

In the same vein, a housemaid in Abuja had, in December, 2015, strangled her mistress' three-year-old baby to death because her madam refused to allow her travel to her hometown for the holidays.