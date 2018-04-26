news

Doctors in China have warned that using ones arms as pillow when sleeping or napping have the tendency to stress the eyes, limit blood flow to the brain and even affect the digestive, leading to long term conditions that may require surgery to rectify.

Often times, many people especially those who nap while in the office or at places that are not convenient for maximum sleep are compelled to put their heads on the arms to ease themselves.

However, experts have warned that if it becomes a habitual trend it could lead to life-threatening conditions that will only take surgery to restore normalcy to the body.

The warning followed the predicament of 28-year-old office worker from Harbin, China who is now awaiting surgery to be able to make use of her hands normally; for even minor things.

According to odditycentral.com, the lady surnamed Zhang naps on a daily basis little did she know she was gradually causing debilitating harm to her arms.

The news portal said the habit has caused severe damaged to the radial nerves of Zhang which control wrist and finger movements.

Her arms are now numb and she finds it difficult to use them for little household chores such as lifting things.