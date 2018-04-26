Often times, many people especially those who nap while in the office or at places that are not convenient for maximum sleep are compelled to put their heads on the arms to ease themselves.
However, experts have warned that if it becomes a habitual trend it could lead to life-threatening conditions that will only take surgery to restore normalcy to the body.
The warning followed the predicament of 28-year-old office worker from Harbin, China who is now awaiting surgery to be able to make use of her hands normally; for even minor things.
The news portal said the habit has caused severe damaged to the radial nerves of Zhang which control wrist and finger movements.
Her arms are now numb and she finds it difficult to use them for little household chores such as lifting things.