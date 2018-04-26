Home > Filla >

How using your arm as pillow when sleeping could lead to surgery


Health Alert How using your arm as pillow when sleeping could land you in surgical room

Often times, many people especially those who nap while in the office or at places that are not convenient for maximum sleep are compelled to put their heads on the arms to ease themselves.

  • Published:
How using your arm as pillow when sleeping may lead to surgery play

How using your arm as pillow when sleeping may lead to surgery
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Doctors in China have warned that using ones arms as pillow when sleeping or napping have the tendency to stress the eyes, limit blood flow to the brain and even affect the digestive, leading to long term conditions that may require surgery to rectify.

Often times, many people especially those who nap while in the office or at places that are not convenient for maximum sleep are compelled to put their heads on the arms to ease themselves.

However, experts have warned that if it becomes a habitual trend it could lead to life-threatening conditions that will only take surgery to restore normalcy to the body.

The warning followed the predicament of 28-year-old office worker from Harbin, China who is now awaiting surgery to be able to make use of her hands normally; for even minor things.

How using your arm as pillow when sleeping may lead to surgery play

How using your arm as pillow when sleeping may lead to surgery

 

READ MORE: Mother films her 3-year-old twin boys having sex

According to odditycentral.com, the lady surnamed Zhang naps on a daily basis little did she know she was gradually causing debilitating harm to her arms.

The news portal said the habit has caused severe damaged to the radial nerves of Zhang which control wrist and finger movements.

Her arms are now numb and she finds it difficult to use them for little household chores such as lifting things.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Caution! Any man who sleeps with me dies, 7 are gone already, but I need sex- Lady Caution! Any man who sleeps with me dies, 7 are gone already, but I need sex- Lady
Video: Tears flow as sympathisers throng burial ceremony of 16-year-old cat Video Tears flow as sympathisers throng burial ceremony of 16-year-old cat
Abomination: Mother films her 3-year-old twin boys having sex Abomination Mother films her 3-year-old twin boys having sex
Video: My 1 minute husband is now 'splitting' me in bed after using Obinim sticker- Woman Video My 1 minute husband is now 'splitting' me in bed after using Obinim sticker- Woman
Courage: Boko Haram’s Sambisa forest becomes tourist center, will you visit? Courage Boko Haram’s Sambisa forest becomes tourist center, will you visit?
Strange: Court frees robber to enable him bury his dead mother Strange Court frees robber to enable him bury his dead mother

Recommended Videos

Testimony: My husband is 'splitting' me in bed having used Obinim sticker Testimony My husband is 'splitting' me in bed having used Obinim sticker
Pulse Filla: Muslim man pours acid on Christian woman's face for refusing him Pulse Filla Muslim man pours acid on Christian woman's face for refusing him
Video: Lawmaker jumps out of police vehicle, flees into the bush Video Lawmaker jumps out of police vehicle, flees into the bush



Top Articles

1 Video Government appointee flogged after being caught in bed with...bullet
2 Busted Alleged Facebook scammer exposed for swindling other usersbullet
3 Interesting Woman throws party for husband after he married a new wifebullet
4 Truncated Honeymoon Virgin bride hits groom's head with bottle...bullet
5 Disrespect? White men visit African king's palace, refuse to...bullet
6 Video Lawmaker being conveyed to face charges jumps out of...bullet
7 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the sale...bullet
8 New Strategy Drug dealers nabbed with condoms filled with...bullet
9 Strange Court frees robber to enable him bury his dead...bullet
10 For Rituals Man assaulted for allegedly stealing used...bullet

Related Articles

Abomination Mother films her 3-year-old twin boys having sex
Video My 1 minute husband is now 'splitting' me in bed after using Obinim sticker- Woman
Courage Boko Haram’s Sambisa forest becomes tourist center, will you visit?
Strange Court frees robber to enable him bury his dead mother
Busted Alleged Facebook scammer exposed for swindling other users
For Rituals Man assaulted for allegedly stealing used sanitary pads
Video This 8-year-old boy's 'six packs' will marvel you, he imitates Bruce Lee
Video Government appointee flogged after being caught in bed with married woman
New Strategy Drug dealers nabbed with condoms filled with liquid cocaine
Video Lawmaker being conveyed to face charges jumps out of police vehicle, flees into the bush

Top Videos

1 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
2 Video Maggots ooze out of houseboy’s anus after sleeping with master’s...bullet
3 Testimony My husband is 'splitting' me in bed having used Obinim stickerbullet
4 Video Lawmaker jumps out of police vehicle, flees into the bushbullet
5 Video Pantless dancer from South Africa snatches wig off a fan headbullet
6 Video This man lets cars run over him, breaks nails with this...bullet
7 Video Heartless father removes son's tooth with crossbowbullet
8 Hilarious Monkey snatches tourist's iPhone as she tries to...bullet
9 Video Couple gives birth to 14th consecutive sonbullet
10 Video Man raised by wolves says life among humans is...bullet

Filla

This 8-year-old boy's 'six packs' will make you think you are lazy
Video This 8-year-old boy's 'six packs' will marvel you, he imitates Bruce Lee
“I left my guy for a man older than my dad, our s*x life is amazing”
Interesting “I dumped my boyfriend for a man older than my dad, our s*x life is amazing”- Lady
Heartless father removes son's tooth with crossbow
Video Heartless father removes son's tooth with crossbow
Woman arrested and fine for possessing an apple
Ignorance Of The Law Woman arrested and fined $500 for possessing an apple