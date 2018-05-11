Home > Filla >

Husband catches wife sending nude photos to bank manager


Infidelity Husband catches wife sending nude photos to bank manager

The man identified only as Mr. Arhamerene reportedly spoke with journalist Sapele Oghenek and permitted him to publish the story online.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Husband catches wife sending nude photos to bank manager play

Husband catches wife sending nude photos to bank manager
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A jilted man has chosen to expose the immoral conduct of his ex-wife who he has apparently lost to the operations manager of Zenith Bank at the Delta state university, Abraka after spending huge sums of money to secure her a job there.

The man identified only as Mr. Arhamerene reportedly spoke with journalist Sapele Oghenek and permitted him to publish the story online.

He said he and the ex-wife tied the knot on 16th of November 2016 in Warriat, Delta State University when he was in second semester of level 100 in the University.

Husband catches wife sending nude photos to bank manager play

Husband catches wife sending nude photos to bank manager

 

The man said he was a staff for Fidelity Bank with his Diploma in Computer Science before they got married, but decided to resign and further his education.
READ MORE: Woman found guilty of having sex with 14-year-old boy who kept her as wife

According to yabaleftonline.ng, the man thought it wise to secure a job for his wife at the Zenith bank ostensibly to enable her help support the family as he was still in school and earning nothing.

Husband catches wife sending nude photos to bank manager play

Husband catches wife sending nude photos to bank manager

 

Having worked with a bank before, the heartbroken man made use of his friendship with the Manager of Zenith Bank, Abraka branch to secure the job for the woman.

However, after her employment, the woman with whom Mr. Arhamerene has one son started behaving strangely.

Husband catches wife sending nude photos to bank manager play

Husband catches wife sending nude photos to bank manager

 

He later realised that his legally married wife has been dating Mr. Kingsley Okudide, the operations manager of the Zenith bank.

Mr. Arhamerene got angry and beat up the wife. Later, his father in-law, Robert Alerubo also came to the house with some tugs who assaulted him and took away the woman together with his only son.

Husband catches wife sending nude photos to bank manager play

Husband catches wife sending nude photos to bank manager

 

Having lived without his wife and son for the past six months, the man has chosen to come public with his frustrations after the woman recently wrote on her Facebook wall that ”he is the looser than she as gotten a job and a son she has nothing to lose.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Show Of Power: Tenants flogged by soldiers upon instruction of landlord Show Of Power Tenants flogged by soldiers upon instruction of landlord
Embarrassment!!! Redeemed Christian Church of God pastor jailed 18 months for fraud Embarrassment!!! Redeemed Christian Church of God pastor jailed 18 months for fraud
Unimaginable: Woman found guilty of having sex with 14-year-old boy who kept her as wife Unimaginable Woman found guilty of having sex with 14-year-old boy who kept her as wife
Court Order: Woman banned from singing in her home because she sounds like a “a drowning cat” Court Order Woman banned from singing in her home because she sounds like a “a drowning cat”
Polyandry: Woman stoned to death for marrying 11 men Polyandry Woman stoned to death for marrying 11 men
Court Order: Man receives 5 strokes of cane for wrongly divorcing his wife Court Order Man receives 5 strokes of cane for wrongly divorcing his wife

Recommended Videos

Entertainment Filla: Bill Asamoah is an 'under one minute' man - Xandy Kamel Entertainment Filla Bill Asamoah is an 'under one minute' man - Xandy Kamel
Entertainment Filla: Stonebwoy issues warning to Kumi Guitar Entertainment Filla Stonebwoy issues warning to Kumi Guitar
Video: Woman sues boyfriend for failing to satisfy her during a weekend trip Video Woman sues boyfriend for failing to satisfy her during a weekend trip



Top Articles

1 Polyandry Woman stoned to death for marrying 11 menbullet
2 Unimaginable Woman found guilty of having sex with 14-year-old boy who...bullet
3 Video Woman arrested as she tried to kidnap boy from school in Ghanabullet
4 Arrested Married S.H.S teacher infects students with STD after...bullet
5 Warning!!! Stop dressing “Half-Naked” or… - University to female...bullet
6 Court Order Man receives 5 strokes of cane for wrongly...bullet
7 Video Thief reports himself to police as stolen bag refused...bullet
8 Show Of Power Tenants flogged by soldiers upon instruction...bullet
9 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the...bullet
10 Video Woman sues boyfriend for failing to satisfy her...bullet

Related Articles

Assault Transgender prisoner raped by male inmates
Court Order Woman banned from singing in her home because she sounds like a “a drowning cat”
Video Woman arrested as she tried to kidnap boy from school in Ghana
Video Woman sues boyfriend for failing to satisfy her during a weekend trip
Unimaginable Woman found guilty of having sex with 14-year-old boy who kept her as wife
Polyandry Woman stoned to death for marrying 11 men
Court Order Man receives 5 strokes of cane for wrongly divorcing his wife
Show Of Power Tenants flogged by soldiers upon instruction of landlord
Arrested Married S.H.S teacher infects students with STD after marathon sex in her office
Warning!!! Stop dressing “Half-Naked” or… - University to female students

Top Videos

1 Hilarious Thief reports himself to police as stolen bag refused to come downbullet
2 Bestiality Dog owner sues model who seduced his dog until it ejaculatedbullet
3 Testimony My husband is 'splitting' me in bed having used Obinim stickerbullet
4 Video Woman sues boyfriend for failing to satisfy her during a...bullet
5 Video Maggots ooze out of houseboy’s anus after sleeping with...bullet
6 Interesting Deadly snake removed from company's stovebullet
7 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
8 Watch Obinim makes woman carry bag of cement for lotto numbersbullet
9 Video Couple gives birth to 14th consecutive sonbullet
10 Frightening Lion seizes camera of documentary crewbullet

Filla

Transgender prisoner raped by male inmates
Assault Transgender prisoner raped by male inmates
Landlady rips off roof of her building to evict 'recalcitrant' tenant
Extreme Landlady rips off roof of her building to evict 'recalcitrant' tenant
Video Lawmaker’s wife beat up her friend who has been dating her husband secretly
Lion seizes camera of documentary crew
Frightening!!! Lion seizes camera of documentary crew