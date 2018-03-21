I have sex with only 5 men each day and make Ghs122.53– Prostitute

Home > Filla >

The lady, only named as Bassey, made the revelation on Saturday when Lagos police raided Collabor Hotel, an inn on Ige Street in the Iyana Ipaja area of the state and arrested the owner and some other allies for allegedly hosting underage sex workers in the facility.

A 25-year-old Nigerian prostitute has told police that she sleeps with only 5 men each day and makes N10, 000 (Ghs122.53) by close of work.

The police also arrested some prostitutes comprising both mature and under aged girls, some of who were just primary school leavers.

As if it was nothing to be ashamed of, she is quoted as boldly saying: “Nobody forced me into prostitution. I have been hustling at the hotel for some years now.

“I send part of the money I make to my relatives in the village for the upkeep of my child. I don’t have parents and my husband is dead.

“I sleep with five men every day, so I make as much as N10,000. I pay the hotel N5,000 every week. I wanted to save enough money for my education.”

Another sex worker,  Effiong from Calabar, Cross River State also said just like Bassey, she sleeps with five men each day and does not go beyond one round of sex with her clients.

She said: “I came to the hotel last year and paid N3,000 per week for a room. I did only one round with each customer.”

As to what informed the raid, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi said it followed a tip-off that a syndicate was running a prostitution ring in the hotel.

He said: “A team of FSARS operatives stormed Collabor Hotel and arrested a 15-year-old girl.

She confessed that she was brought to the hotel some weeks ago by one Monica Ita.

The coordinators of the prostitution ring, Emmanuel Thomas and John Okon, were also arrested.

The case will be charged to court at the completion of investigation.”

