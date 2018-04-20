Home > Filla >

"I'm sleeping with a married man, I'm happy to be side chick" - Lady


"I'm sleeping with a married man, I'm happy to be a side chick" - Lady

As if Rachel Siziba does not have any aim of having a man to get married to, she said though the wife of the man she is dating has threatened her several times she has no intention to stay away from their marriage anytime soon.

A tough-skinned 25-year-old lady who hardly cares about public condemnation has boastfully disclosed that she is dating a married man and she is happy with it irrespective of what others think and say about it.

According to her, even before she started her illicit relationship with the married man she had known the likely consequences and had prepared herself for them.

In a write-up that has been circulating online, the lady was quoted as saying: “Yes it is true I am dating a married man but I entered into the relationship not to separate him with his wife; he puts his family first and I respect that.

“When he is at home, I don’t call him because I know he will be needing his space and to tell the truth, I have no intentions of leaving him just because he is married.

“He never lied to me when we started dating and I made my decision to be with him a long time ago.

When I started going out with my boyfriend I knew what I was getting myself into and I knew what would come so when his wife started sending me messages shouting at me I wasn’t surprised.

“She insults me over the phone and fabricate news about me on social media but I just take it as it is.

“There are nude pictures circulating on social media and it is his wife who fabricated all those pictures and published them.

“When we started going out he was facing problems with his wife and up to now they still have problems.

I am not with him because I am taking advantage of their situation but we are together because we love each other.

“I don’t force myself on him, he proposed love to me and gave me assurance that he loved me.

“We have been to a local hotel and my intention is not to get money from him, he puts his family first and I respect that.

