A Twitter user from South Africa, Nkomo Alison has shared a sad story of a 17-year-old girl who was allegedly raped by her biological father because he wanted to figure out if her vagina tastes like that of her mother.

The man reportedly had sex with his biological daughter, and has since been arrested after a complaint was lodged with the police.

However, according to Nkomo Alison, the man’s family are not enthused with about the fact that the girl and her mother have proceeded to the police station with the matter. They have therefore abandoned the girl and her mother and have rather gone to the court to support the suspect against the victim.

