news

A man from North Carolina who claimed to be Jesus Christ from heaven broke into a Pizza hut eatery at dawn, picked a Mountain Dew drink and ate the company’s pizza.

He then called 911 officials to report himself that he was starving to death and had no option but, to break into the eatery to feed himself.

In an audio reportedly obtained by WFMY-TV which has been circulating online, 46-year-old Richard Lee Quintero is heard telling the official who responded to his call that: “Yes, this is Jesus Christ and I just broke into the Pizza Hut. I broke the window. Jesus is here now, he’s back to earth.”

The man is also heard saying that: “I’m Jesus, I can do whatever I want. We’re tired of Judases on this earth. We’re going to clean this earth up.”

He broke the glass window of the eatery at 4:30 am as if he had not eaten supper the previous evening.

READ MORE: Woman arrested for using stun gun to wake son for church

Apparently, fearing that the gentleman might be a criminal trying to ambush the 911 officials, the dispatcher enquired if Richard Lee Quintero was armed and what he looked like.

He responded: “I look like Jesus — what else am I supposed to look like?

“I’m not violent sir. Just hungry. Yeah I was starving to death. Everybody’s been treating me mean in this town. I’m from Indiana.”