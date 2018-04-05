Home > Filla >

“I was starving to death” - Man invades Pizza Hut, says he is Jesus


Video “I was starving to death” - Man breaks into Pizza Hut claiming to be Jesus

In an audio reportedly obtained by WFMY-TV which has been circulating online, 46-year-old Richard Lee Quintero is heard telling the official who responded to his call that: “Yes, this is Jesus Christ and I just broke into the Pizza Hut. I broke the window. Jesus is here now, he’s back to earth.”

  • Published:
“I was starving to death” - Man invades Pizza Hut, says he is Jesus play

“I was starving to death” - Man invades Pizza Hut, says he is Jesus
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A man from North Carolina who claimed to be Jesus Christ from heaven broke into a Pizza hut eatery at dawn, picked a Mountain Dew drink and ate the company’s pizza.

He then called 911 officials to report himself that he was starving to death and had no option but, to break into the eatery to feed himself.

In an audio reportedly obtained by WFMY-TV which has been circulating online, 46-year-old Richard Lee Quintero is heard telling the official who responded to his call that: “Yes, this is Jesus Christ and I just broke into the Pizza Hut. I broke the window. Jesus is here now, he’s back to earth.”

The man is also heard saying that: “I’m Jesus, I can do whatever I want. We’re tired of Judases on this earth. We’re going to clean this earth up.”

He broke the glass window of the eatery at 4:30 am as if he had not eaten supper the previous evening.

“I was starving to death” - Man invades Pizza Hut, says he is Jesus play

“I was starving to death” - Man invades Pizza Hut, says he is Jesus

 

READ MORE: Woman arrested for using stun gun to wake son for church

Apparently, fearing that the gentleman might be a criminal trying to ambush the 911 officials, the dispatcher enquired if Richard Lee Quintero was armed and what he looked like.

 

He responded: “I look like Jesus — what else am I supposed to look like?

“I’m not violent sir. Just hungry. Yeah I was starving to death. Everybody’s been treating me mean in this town. I’m from Indiana.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Unimaginable Video: Male Judge arrested for breaking into woman's home to steal her dirty pants Unimaginable Video Male Judge arrested for breaking into woman's home to steal her dirty pants
Extreme: Woman arrested for using stun gun to wake son for church Extreme Woman arrested for using stun gun to wake son for church
Disappointment: Man files for divorce after DNA shows 4 of his 6 children aren’t his Disappointment Man files for divorce after DNA shows 4 of his 6 children aren’t his
Video: Any LED bulb placed on any part of this boy's body, lights up instantly Video Any LED bulb placed on any part of this boy's body, lights up instantly
Amazing: 23-year-old conman sleeps with over 13 female MPs, court orders his mental examination Amazing 23-year-old conman sleeps with over 13 female MPs, court orders his mental examination
End Time: Pastor kills lover, buries the corpse in his church End Time Pastor kills lover, buries the corpse in his church

Recommended Videos

Video: “I was starving to death” - man breaks into Pizza Hut claiming to be Jesus Video “I was starving to death” - man breaks into Pizza Hut claiming to be Jesus
Pulse Filla: Ghana Police Resort Catapult To Apprehend Thief Who Hid Up A Tree Pulse Filla Ghana Police Resort Catapult To Apprehend Thief Who Hid Up A Tree
Video: Male Judge arrested for breaking into woman's home to steal her pants Video Male Judge arrested for breaking into woman's home to steal her pants



Top Articles

1 Amazing 23-year-old conman sleeps with over 13 female MPs, court orders...bullet
2 Video Pantless dancer removes wig off a fan who threw drinks at her on...bullet
3 Disturbing Video Man accidentally shot in the head during Facebook...bullet
4 Video Rich men, marry more women and save society – Female MPbullet
5 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the sale of...bullet
6 End Time Pastor kills lover, buries the corpse in his churchbullet
7 Due To Poverty Husbands 'renting' wives to tourist for...bullet
8 Disappointment Man files for divorce after DNA shows 4 of...bullet
9 Under-resourced? Ghana Police resort catapult to...bullet
10 Ebony's Burial Ebony’s black coffin was symbolic –...bullet

Related Articles

Unimaginable Video Male Judge arrested for breaking into woman's home to steal her dirty pants
Extreme Woman arrested for using stun gun to wake son for church
Disappointment Man files for divorce after DNA shows 4 of his 6 children aren’t his
Video Any LED bulb placed on any part of this boy's body, lights up instantly
Amazing 23-year-old conman sleeps with over 13 female MPs, court orders his mental examination
End Time Pastor kills lover, buries the corpse in his church
Disturbing Video Man accidentally shot in the head during Facebook live video
Video Rich men, marry more women and save society – Female MP
Imprisonment Saudi Arabia passes law against spying on spouse's phone without approval
Video Pantless dancer removes wig off a fan who threw drinks at her on stage

Top Videos

1 Video Pantless dancer from South Africa snatches wig off a fan headbullet
2 Video Rich men, marry more women and save society – Female MPbullet
3 Shocking Obinim makes church members openly confess sexual sinsbullet
4 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
5 Shocking Obinim backs 'sakawa'bullet
6 Video Any LED bulb placed on any part of this boy's body,...bullet
7 Video Nigeria pastor gives Shopping Mall, a Petrol Station,...bullet
8 Security Alert Video A yawning 'mass grave' on the...bullet
9 Video Armed robber-tuned pastor reveals how she and...bullet
10 Video Slay Queen arrested for stealing man's...bullet

Filla

Saudi Arabia passes law against spying on spouse's phone
Imprisonment Saudi Arabia passes law against spying on spouse's phone without approval
Woman spends Ghs 83,885.00 on kidney transplant for 17-year-old cat
Video Woman spends Ghs 83,885.00 on kidney transplant for 17-year-old cat
13-year-old boy contests to become a governor
Video 13-year-old boy contests to become governor
Internet Fraud Obinim backs 'sakawa'