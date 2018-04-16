If you pay tithe to your pastor you are a goat – Popular Radio host

news

The controversy about whether Christians should pay tithes to their pastors and whether it is compulsory lingers on.

Recently, some notable men of God have admitted that tithing is not mandatory, saying pastors have been misquoting the Bible as a ploy to exploit poor church members who themselves need help.

This time round it is popular On-Air Personality, OAP, Daddy Freeze who has added his voice to the debate.

In a harsh choice of words Daddy Freeze described Christians who pay tithes to their pastors as goats.

Speaking in a television interview, he did not necessarily object to payment of tithes, but warned that Christians are paying their tithes to the wrong people who are already affluent.

“A lot of people live by the misguided notion, that when they pay tithes to a pastor they are paying it to God. Here is what the Bible says. Matthew 25:33 KJV and he shall set the sheep on his right hand, but the goats on the left. The Goats, as we can see, clearly stated by the Bible, are moved to the left.

“What qualifies a person to be labeled a ‘Goat’, and what punishment awaits them? Then shall he say also unto them (goats) on the left hand, Depart from me, ye cursed, into everlasting fire, prepared for the devil and his angels: Being counted among the goats that qualify for hellfire is very easy and it has nothing to do with tithing.

“There is nowhere in the Bible, where Jesus or God can be quoted saying if you give your money to a priest, pastor, man of God or church you have given it to God. On the contrary, Jesus clearly states that if you give your money to the poor, the sick, those in prison or those hungry, you have given it to him.”

The back and forth about tithing especially among respected men of God has left many people confused as to whether to pay it or not and to whom.

As it stands now, Christians may have to only rely on their own readings and understanding of the Bible, and most especially their conscience to make a decision.