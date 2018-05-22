news

A South African lady has descended heavily on men especially those who are unable to give their partners satisfactory sex, saying most men have never had one full round of sex in their lives.

The twitter user with user with handle @hazelbirdzinhle wrote on the microblogging platform that sex without both partners having reached orgasm is incomplete.

She said: ”The problem with men is that they count sex rounds based on them coming not on mutual come. If I didn’t have an orgasm, we can’t calculate that as a round. Whose round is it? Yours alone? If you’ve never made a woman orgasm, you’ve never finished a round in your life.”

The issue of men not meeting the expectations of their partners in bed is a global problem contributing to the increasing number of broken marriages.

It is not clear what triggered the stern reprimand by the beautiful lady, but the passion with which she voiced out her emotions it is apparent that either a certain man has failed to meet her sexual expectation or she has been in a boring relationship for a long time and could not take it any further.

The bitter lady did not only complain about the problem, she tried to proffer what she thinks is the solution.

She said: “we women can solve this. We just need to learn how to pleasure ourselves abi. When he has come and he is laying on the bed panting, just start touching yourself right in front of him until you orgasm. If that won’t make him feel guilty then I don’t know what will.”

Well, whether her ‘solution’ to the problem it is only time and experience that will tell.