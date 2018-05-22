Home > Filla >

“If you’ve never made a woman orgasm, you’ve never finished a round” 


Point Of Correction “If you’ve never made a woman orgasm, you’ve never finished a round in your life” - Bitter lady

The twitter user with user with handle @hazelbirdzinhle wrote on the microblogging platform that sex without both partners having reached orgasm is incomplete.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
“If you’ve never made a woman orgasm, you’ve never finished a round”  play

“If you’ve never made a woman orgasm, you’ve never finished a round”

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A South African lady has descended heavily on men especially those who are unable to give their partners satisfactory sex, saying most men have never had one full round of sex in their lives.

The twitter user with user with handle @hazelbirdzinhle wrote on the microblogging platform that sex without both partners having reached orgasm is incomplete.

She said: ”The problem with men is that they count sex rounds based on them coming not on mutual come. If I didn’t have an orgasm, we can’t calculate that as a round. Whose round is it? Yours alone? If you’ve never made a woman orgasm, you’ve never finished a round in your life.”

The issue of men not meeting the expectations of their partners in bed is a global problem contributing to the increasing number of broken marriages.

“If you’ve never made a woman orgasm, you’ve never finished a round”  play

“If you’ve never made a woman orgasm, you’ve never finished a round”

 

READ MORE: “I beg him to make love to me, he gives me half chop and says he is tired" - Woman seeks divorce

It is not clear what triggered the stern reprimand by the beautiful lady, but the passion with which she voiced out her emotions it is apparent that either a certain man has failed to meet her sexual expectation or she has been in a boring relationship for a long time and could not take it any further.

The bitter lady did not only complain about the problem, she tried to proffer what she thinks is the solution.

She said: “we women can solve this. We just need to learn how to pleasure ourselves abi. When he has come and he is laying on the bed panting, just start touching yourself right in front of him until you orgasm. If that won’t make him feel guilty then I don’t know what will.”

“If you’ve never made a woman orgasm, you’ve never finished a round”  play

“If you’ve never made a woman orgasm, you’ve never finished a round”

 

Well, whether her ‘solution’ to the problem it is only time and experience that will tell.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Directive: RCCG members intending to marry must submit their genitals for premarital examination Directive RCCG members intending to marry must submit their genitals for premarital examination
In Abuja: Nursing mother to spend 4 months in prison for stealing items worth N11,000 In Abuja Nursing mother to spend 4 months in prison for stealing items worth N11,000
Amazing!!! Over 6 million Ghana Cedis found in disabled beggar’s bank account after her death Amazing!!! Over 6 million Ghana Cedis found in disabled beggar’s bank account after her death
Embarrassing! Pastor flogged in public for impregnating 10-year-old girl Embarrassing! Pastor flogged in public for impregnating 10-year-old girl
New IGP: Police officers banned from putting hands in pockets or eating in public New IGP Police officers banned from putting hands in pockets or eating in public
In Lagos: 2 men face trial over alleged kidnapping, gunpoint robbery In Lagos 2 men face trial over alleged kidnapping, gunpoint robbery

Recommended Videos

Entertainment Filla: Counselor Lutterodt tells artist not to accept Nayas' pregnancy Entertainment Filla Counselor Lutterodt tells artist not to accept Nayas' pregnancy
Entertainment Filla: Delay betrayed me - Kurl Songx Entertainment Filla Delay betrayed me - Kurl Songx
Pulse Filla: "We've Slept With Your Wife" - Bishop and Deacon mocks pastor Pulse Filla "We've Slept With Your Wife" - Bishop and Deacon mocks pastor



Top Articles

1 Annoying!!! “I'm a man, there is no law on morality" - Headmaster boasts...bullet
2 "Dehumanising"! “We are not giving away our daughter” – Woman's family...bullet
3 New IGP Police officers banned from putting hands in pockets or...bullet
4 Embarrassing! Pastor flogged in public for impregnating...bullet
5 Ashaley Botwe Lady allegedly brutalised by boyfriend for...bullet
6 Royal Wedding Meet Bishop Michael Curry who officiated Meghan...bullet
7 Hurray!! By 2045 death will be 'optional' and ageing...bullet
8 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the sale...bullet
9 Last Opportunity Deceased Food vendor pounds Fufu as she...bullet
10 What A Pity! “I beg him to make love to me, he gives...bullet

Related Articles

Directive RCCG members intending to marry must submit their genitals for premarital examination
Amazing!!! Over 6 million Ghana Cedis found in disabled beggar’s bank account after her death
Embarrassing! Pastor flogged in public for impregnating 10-year-old girl
New IGP Police officers banned from putting hands in pockets or eating in public
"Dehumanising"! “We are not giving away our daughter” – Woman's family rejects 100 cow dowry from SA President
In Kasoa ‘Okada’ thief jailed 15 years
Ashaley Botwe Lady allegedly brutalised by boyfriend for cheating with his friend
Annoying!!! “I'm a man, there is no law on morality" - Headmaster boasts after phone sex with student
Sad 18-year-old girl kills father with hammer for telling her she's fat
21st century Students tied to cross and flogged for lateness, headmaster and co in police grips

Top Videos

1 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
2 Bestiality Dog owner sues model who seduced his dog until it ejaculatedbullet
3 Testimony My husband is 'splitting' me in bed having used Obinim stickerbullet
4 Interesting Deadly snake removed from company's stovebullet
5 Hilarious Thief reports himself to police as stolen bag refused...bullet
6 Amazing 9-year-old girl born without hands wins best...bullet
7 Video Obinim visits heaven, chastises Angel Gabrielbullet
8 Video Woman sues boyfriend for failing to satisfy her...bullet
9 Homosexuality Ghanaian lesbian says she sleeps with 10...bullet
10 Blasphemy? God and Jesus must be "fools" to watch me...bullet

Filla

Driver gets 4 years jail term for rape
In Jos Driver gets 4 years jail term for rape
In Kasoa ‘Okada’ thief jailed 15 years
Girl kills her father with hammer for telling her she's fat
Sad 18-year-old girl kills father with hammer for telling her she's fat
Students tied to cross and flogged for lateness, headmaster arrested
21st century Students tied to cross and flogged for lateness, headmaster and co in police grips