Judge jailed for 3 years for demanding cash to pervert justice


Judge jailed for 3 years for demanding cash to pervert justice

An FCT High Court in Maitama jailed Mohammed Balogun on Thursday after he failed to meet the N500, 000 option of fine offered him.

A Nigerian magistrate was sentenced to three years imprisonment after he was found guilty of demanding money from a man whose case he was hearing, in order to give a verdict in his favour.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, the convict was prosecuted by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission, on a two-count bordering on demanding gratification.

The commission was able to prove that Mohammed Balogun demanded a sum of N100, 000 from one Dr. Isidore Nnadi, on September 21, 2003 in order to rule in his favour his two cases pending before his court.

It was also proven that the convict eventually collected N50, 000 from Dr. Isidore Nnadi which the commission said was an affront to Section 10 (1) and (2) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

Delivering the court’s judgment, Justice Ishaq Bello who heard the case was quoted as having said: “Considering the fact that he was entrusted with a mantle of authority as a chief magistrate to do justice to all manner of people without fear or favour.
“What he did is outright abuse and disregard of his oath of office and this is not a conduct expected of a judicial officer.”

He added that the convict had pleaded for clemency, claiming he was just a first time offender, but “Nevertheless, I hereby sentence the convict to a three-year period of imprisonment or to pay a fine of N500, 000.”

