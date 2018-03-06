Kwadwo Antwi ARRESTED!

news

Two farmers at Assin Kusheain in the Central Region have been arrested by the Assin Fosu Police for allegedly stealing two geese from a local zoo.

The two, Kwadwo Antwi, 34 and Kwabena Amoako, 35 allegedly stole the geese from the local zoo which belongs to the Paramount Chief of Owirenkyiman, Ehunabobrim Pra Agyensem VI.

Assin Fosu District Police Commander, ASP Magnus Rendorf Sam, told Adom News’ Alfred Amoh that the two farmers sneaked into the Zoo and allegedly stole the birds on the blind side of the security men.

He said the suspects have admitted to the police that they have already ‘eaten’ the bird.

They will thus be arraigned before court on the charges of stealing.