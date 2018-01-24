news

A video about an unnamed lady who pretended to be a sex doll after she had caught in bed with another lady’s boyfriend attempting to have sex is making the rounds on social media.

In the viral video, the said lady quickly stood still like a frozen dead body in a rather hilarious manner, while the guy tried to defend himself to the girlfriend.

What is even funnier is the fact that, as if the whole drama was orchestrated, the man also said to his girlfriend that the intruder was really a sex doll he had purchased. He was even ready to provide a receipt to that effect.

It is not cllear if the video was deliberately shot for comic reasons or a real story.