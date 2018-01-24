Home > Filla >

Lady pretends to be sex doll after being caught in bed with man


Hilarious Lady pretends to be sex doll after she was caught in bed with another lady’s boyfriend

In the viral video, the said lady quickly stood still like a frozen dead body in a rather hilarious manner, while the guy tried to defend himself to the girlfriend.

  • Published:
play Sex doll
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A video about an unnamed lady who pretended to be a sex doll after she had caught in bed with another lady’s boyfriend attempting to have sex is making the rounds on social media.

In the viral video, the said lady quickly stood still like a frozen dead body in a rather hilarious manner, while the guy tried to defend himself to the girlfriend.

play File photo

 

READ MORE: Pig farmer reveals how he killed 49 prostitutes, ground the bodies and sold to customers

What is even funnier is the fact that, as if the whole drama was orchestrated, the man also said to his girlfriend that the intruder was really a sex doll he had purchased. He was even ready to provide a receipt to that effect.

It is not cllear if the video was deliberately shot for comic reasons or a real story.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

No Shame! Beer loving prophet pictured kissing wife and housemaid No Shame! Beer loving prophet pictured kissing wife and housemaid
Cruelty! Pig farmer reveals how he killed 49 prostitutes, ground the bodies and sold to customers Cruelty! Pig farmer reveals how he killed 49 prostitutes, ground the bodies and sold to customers
Weird: Woman's hands chopped off by husband for overstaying at funeral Weird Woman's hands chopped off by husband for overstaying at funeral
Taboo! Man escapes death after getting caught having sex with son's wife Taboo! Man escapes death after getting caught having sex with son's wife
God's Anointed? Prophet arrested for kissing his wife and house girl God's Anointed? Prophet arrested for kissing his wife and house girl
Bonnie & Clyde: Police on the trail of car snatching love birds Bonnie & Clyde Police on the trail of car snatching love birds

Recommended Videos

Expensive Benz Cars Seized By Customs: $3.2m Mercedes Benz Cars Seized by Customs after evading duty Expensive Benz Cars Seized By Customs $3.2m Mercedes Benz Cars Seized by Customs after evading duty
Funny But Shocking: Sidechick pretends to be sex doll after being caught in bed Funny But Shocking Sidechick pretends to be sex doll after being caught in bed
Video: This video of young lesbian couple trends on social media Video This video of young lesbian couple trends on social media



Top Articles

1 Point Of Correction Girl in sex video is 20, parents aware of her sexual...bullet
2 Leaked Sex Tape Let it touch my heart, student tells headmaster in...bullet
3 18+ Headmaster caught having sex with 16-year-old pupil on the runbullet
4 Corporal Punishment Headmaster and 3 other teachers suspended for...bullet
5 Photos Beautiful lady goes bald for her weddingbullet
6 Too Bad This is how Jim Iyke treated one of his fans for just...bullet
7 In Central Region Man locks up wife, son in hen coop for a yearbullet
8 Revelation Sacked headmaster in leaked sex video was an...bullet
9 Interesting Porn star blames parents for children's...bullet
10 Revelation My boyfriend cries during orgasm and...bullet

Related Articles

Too Bad Wife pours hot water on lady for having anal sex with her husband
Revelation My boyfriend cries during orgasm and continues after the sex - Confused lady
Controversy Police to arrest people who wear expensive clothing they look too poor to afford
Point Of Correction Girl in sex video is 20, parents aware of her sexual relationship with headmaster - GNAT
Heartbreaking Video See how this two-legged young cow is suffering to walk
Controversy Adam and Eve are Nigerians, Noah's ark is in Ile Ife - Powerful King reveals
Leaked Sex Tape Let it touch my heart, student tells headmaster in viral video
Overreaction Man chops off wife's hand for spending too much time at a funeral
Bloody Father slaughtered to death by wife and four children for marrying second wife
Video Female fans grab Davido's manhood while he performs on stage

Top Videos

1 Video This video of young lesbian couple trends on social mediabullet
2 Video Female fans grab Davido's manhood while he performs on stagebullet
3 Ghanaian baby with rear "blue eyes" goes viralbullet
4 Nudes Christabel Ekeh has no regrets over nude photosbullet
5 Lady catches fiance in bed with another woman two hours after...bullet
6 Brave dog chases big crocodile back into the riverbullet
7 Funny But Shocking Sidechick pretends to be sex doll after...bullet
8 Records World hairest girl resorts to shaving to please...bullet
9 Watch Jet Airways hostess is arrested for smuggling...bullet
10 H&M Mother of boy in H&M racist advert slams criticsbullet

Filla

Too Bad Wife pours hot water on lady for having anal sex with her husband
Sergei Terekhov, a huntsman was killed after his dog accidentally hit the trigger of his gun.
Freak Accident Russian hunter shot dead by own dog
Deepika Dwivedi reportedly got upset after her husband postponed a shopping trip.
Shocking! Woman commits suicide after husband postponed shopping trip
Controversy Police to arrest people who wear expensive clothing they look too poor to afford