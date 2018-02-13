Law firm offers free divorce as Valentine's day gift to the public

Wilson & Haubert, PLLC posted on its Facebook page that "In honor of Valentine's Day, we are giving one lucky winner A FREE DIVORCE! Are you ready to call it quits? Do you know someone that is? Here's how to enter our Valentine's Day Divorce giveaway."
UPI.com reported that Wilson & Haubert, PLLC located in North Little Rock has asked members of the public to visit their website and enter a contest, by filling a form in order to win the free divorce service worth $985 in value.
Wilson & Haubert, PLLC said it has already received about 40 submissions from interested people. It added that, "People see the post and get a laugh. And whoever wins the special gets to laugh, too, because they get what they want."