Law firm offers free divorce as Valentine's day gift to the public


Interesting Law firm offers free divorce as Valentine's day gift to the public

Wilson & Haubert, PLLC posted on its Facebook page that "In honor of Valentine's Day, we are giving one lucky winner A FREE DIVORCE! Are you ready to call it quits? Do you know someone that is? Here's how to enter our Valentine's Day Divorce giveaway."

While many people across the world are thinking of valuable presents to give to their loved ones on Valentine’s Day, a law firm in Arkansas, southern U.S is offering a very unconventional gift to the public. Its present to the public is a free divorce service.

UPI.com reported that Wilson & Haubert, PLLC located in North Little Rock has asked members of the public to visit their website and enter a contest, by filling a form in order to win the free divorce service worth $985 in value.

Wilson & Haubert, PLLC posted on Facebook that, "In honor of Valentine's Day, we are giving one lucky winner A FREE DIVORCE! Are you ready to call it quits? Do you know someone that is? Here's how to enter our Valentine's Day Divorce giveaway."

It went further urged people who intend to divorce or know friends who are interested in calling it a quit to visit the website and explain why they deserve the free divorce service.

Wilson & Haubert, PLLC said it has already received about 40 submissions from interested people. It added that, "People see the post and get a laugh.  And whoever wins the special gets to laugh, too, because they get what they want."

