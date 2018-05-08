The unnamed woman reportedly walked into the friend’s home which the equally unnamed lawmaker allegedly bought for her in Gudu, where the National Assembly quarters is located.
A dramatic video circulating on social media is purported to have been filmed at the National Assembly quarters in the Federal Capital Territory of Abuja in Nigeria where the incident occurred.
The unnamed woman reportedly walked into the friend’s home which the equally unnamed lawmaker allegedly bought for her in Gudu, where the National Assembly quarters is located.
She then held the friend and assaulted her until the victim’s sisters and neighbours came to her rescue.
READ MORE: DJ surprised after ultrasound scan showed his baby wearing headphones
A report by @InstaBlog9Ja indicated that the woman’s action followed her discovery of photos and videos of her husband and her friend ostensibly in some compromising settings.
Nigerian lawmaker#emo#4oCZ##s wife beats up her friend for secretly dating her husband . . There was a mild drama, some minutes ago, at Gudu after the National Assembly quarters, Abuja, after the wife of a House of Representatives members stormed the area to beat up her friend who is having a secret affair with her husband. . . It was gathered that the lawmaker#emo#4oCZ##s wife got hold of picture and video proofs of the illicit affair and stormed the house her husband got for her friend. She then pounced on her and beat her till her sister and neighbors came to her rescue.