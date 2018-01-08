Leadership by Example :  Chief arrested after claiming ownership of 2-acre wee farm

news

The Krontihene of Badu-Adamu, in the Tain district of the Brong Ahafo Region was arrested by the Wenchi municipal police command for allegedly growing acres of crop suspected to be Indian hemp.

The Municipal Police Commander, ASP Joseph Boakye told Accra-based Adom FM that Nana Kwasi Dapaah admitted during interrogation that the said farm belonged to him.

READ MORE:

The police commander reportedly said the chief is currently helping the police in further investigations.

“We were given the hint, we investigated and he came out saying it’s his so we arrested him. It’s about 2 acres. We gave him to Sunyani police force…,” ASP Boakye disclosed.