Home > Filla >

Leaked chat shows Ibrah took $400k loan from Heloo Gabriel


Photos WhatsApp chat ‘confirming’ Ibrah took $400k loan from Heloo Gabriel leaks

Screenshots of a leaked conversation between Ibrah and Heloo which surfaced online has created a frenzy online.

  • Published:
Leaked chat shows Ibrah took $400k loan from Heloo Gabriel play

Leaked chat shows Ibrah took $400k loan from Heloo Gabriel
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A WhatsApp conversation purported to be a conversation between Heloo Gabriel and Ibrahim 'Ibrah' Daouda has been leaked.

Screenshots of a leaked conversation between Ibrah and Heloo which surfaced online has created a frenzy online.

In the screen shots, a party to the conversation with the name Ibrah allegedly sent a draft contract to Heloo agreeing to pay back a $400,000 loan with a 5% interest.

READ MORE: 3-year-old girl shoots pregnant mother

One of the leaked messages contain the full agreement the two young socialites, Ibrah and Heloo agreed on before Heloo gave Ibrah the $400,000.

Reports indicate Heloo is into online stock exchange business while Ibrah is into real estate.

Read the alleged discussions below.

play WhatsApp chat ‘confirming’ Ibrah took $400k loan from Heloo Gabriel leaks

 

play WhatsApp chat ‘confirming’ Ibrah took $400k loan from Heloo Gabriel leaks

play WhatsApp chat ‘confirming’ Ibrah took $400k loan from Heloo Gabriel leaks

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Bloody: 3-year-old girl shoots pregnant mother Bloody 3-year-old girl shoots pregnant mother
Sad: Pastor kills congregant during baptism, says she appeared as a vampire Sad Pastor kills congregant during baptism, says she appeared as a vampire
Abomination! Father joins two friends to gang rape daughter for 18 hours Abomination! Father joins two friends to gang rape daughter for 18 hours
Mass Dismissal: 4,500 teachers sacked for failing to construct simple sentences Mass Dismissal 4,500 teachers sacked for failing to construct simple sentences
Evading Justice: Ghanaian Uber driver rapes passenger in US, jumps bail to Ghana Evading Justice Ghanaian Uber driver rapes passenger in US, jumps bail to Ghana
Video: This man lets cars run over him, breaks nails with his teeth Video This man lets cars run over him, breaks nails with his teeth

Recommended Videos

Pulse Filla: The mouth is for eating not for oral sex Pulse Filla The mouth is for eating not for oral sex
Video: This man lets cars run over him, breaks nails with this teeth Video This man lets cars run over him, breaks nails with this teeth
Ibrah Wan: Young Ghanaian millionaire Ibrah, has been picked up by police Ibrah Wan Young Ghanaian millionaire Ibrah, has been picked up by police



Top Articles

1 Evading Justice Ghanaian Uber driver rapes passenger in US, jumps bail...bullet
2 'Part-time Job' Police shoot to death a pastor who doubles as armed robberbullet
3 It's Not Easy Porn star reveals how she had to quit acting porn to...bullet
4 Demon Possessed 16-yr-old girl beheads dad for refusing marriage...bullet
5 Conman Primary school dropout arrested after establishing and...bullet
6 Museveni Ugandan President intends to ban oral sex, says the...bullet
7 After Sex Man kills woman for saying his penis was too smallbullet
8 Video Armed Thugs storm Nigeria’s parliament and stole the...bullet
9 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the...bullet
10 Bloody Polygamous man stabbed to death while trying to...bullet

Related Articles

Bloody 3-year-old girl shoots pregnant mother
Sad Pastor kills congregant during baptism, says she appeared as a vampire
Abomination! Father joins two friends to gang rape daughter for 18 hours
Mass Dismissal 4,500 teachers sacked for failing to construct simple sentences
Evading Justice Ghanaian Uber driver rapes passenger in US, jumps bail to Ghana
Video This man lets cars run over him, breaks nails with his teeth
In Uganda Social media users to pay tax effective July this year
Video Man blames this painkiller for changing him from heterosexual to gay
Video Armed Thugs storm Nigeria’s parliament and stole the mace

Top Videos

1 Video Maggots ooze out of houseboy’s anus after sleeping with master’s wifebullet
2 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
3 Video Armed Thugs storm Nigeria’s parliament and stole the macebullet
4 Video Pantless dancer from South Africa snatches wig off a fan headbullet
5 Video Strong wind blows stolen money from armed robbers' pocketsbullet
6 Video This man lets cars run over him, breaks nails with this...bullet
7 Ibrah Young millionaire gifts 'trotro' passengers free iphonesbullet
8 Security Alert Video A yawning 'mass grave' on the...bullet
9 Video Man raised by wolves says life among humans is...bullet
10 Shocking Obinim backs 'sakawa'bullet

Filla

Social media users to pay tax effective July this year
In Uganda Social media users to pay tax effective July this year
Man blames painkiller for changing him from heterosexual to gay
Video Man blames this painkiller for changing him from heterosexual to gay
Court orders litigants to jointly own dog they have been fighting over
Fairness Court orders two litigants to jointly own controversial dog by following visitation calendar
Man demands 24-cow bride price after realizing wife was not a virgin
Disappointment Man demands return of 24-cow bride price after realizing his wife was not a virgin