Let's talk about this 42km that teacher Kombian reportedly walks


Kombian says he walks about 4.9 hours everyday to get to the school, to put that in comparison, a walk from Obuasi to Kumasi is about 59km, which according to Google Maps should require about 12 h 2 min.

Awudu Kombian play

Awudu Kombian
Unless you have been living under a rock, you have probably heard of the local Ghanaian teacher who reportedly walks about 42kms to work each day.

Even though this story shows the teacher's supposed dedication to his students, it is also a sad story as a reflection of the bad teaching conditions in Ghana, right?

Well, I call bullshit.

According to a StarrFMOnline.com report, the teacher, one Awudu Kombian from Warvi in the Tolon District of the Northern Region of Ghana, reportedly makes the long walk each day to teach his students.

Even if that doesn't awe you, the fact that the teacher, who doubles as the headmaster of the school, was presented with a "standing fan" as part of the 61st Independence Day Anniversary Parade which happened on 6th March, 2018.

So now lets do some basic maths.

According to VeryWellFit.com, a fast walk will help you cover 7 minutes per kilometer or 11 minutes per mile, a moderate speed will cover 10 minutes per kilometer or 15 minutes per mile and finally an easy and light walk will cover 12.5 minutes per kilometer or 20 minutes per mile.

So as according to Kombian's comments, he walks about 4.9 hours everyday to get to the school to teach his students.

To put that in comparison, a walk from Obuasi to Kumasi is about 59km, which according to Google Maps should require about 12 h 2 min.

play A walk from Obuasi to Kumasi is about 59km, which according to Google Maps should require about 12 h 2 min. (Google Maps)

 

However, my editor, Betty Kankam-Boadu maintains that there could be truth in what Kombian says.

According to Betty, in her experience with locals from the Northern Region, a distance that could take about 2 hours to complete by car, would be referred to as a short distance by the local who have grown accustomed to the walking due to lack of alternatives.

But whatever the case, it seems I am not the only person finding it difficult to grasp the concept of Teacher Kombian walking about 42kms to work daily.

 

 

