Madina Broni the Ghanaian man who converted to a woman

In a recent interview with Al Jazeera, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that even though legalising homosexuality is not on his government's agenda for now if there is a strong coalition and agitation for legalization in the future an amendment of the law will be considered.

He said the practice of homosexuals is at variance with the country’s norms, culture and values.

It appears his comment has given the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community some sort of confidence to come forward and make their presence felt.

In the heart of Madina, one of the most populated and muslim dominated community in Ghana, a transgender has come out publicly. She goes by Madina Broni.

Madina Broni, according to reports is 26year old and a fashion designer, make up artist and professional beautician.

Her name was prince, she stayed in Madina most of her life and on August 26, 2015 she took a decision that she won't be a man again.

She hopes to become a fashion, make up celebrity in Ghana.

She said she had transitioned from male to female and underwent her surgery in Spain.

She noted: her family and friends are supportive of her adding that she runs her own business as a stylist.

The transgender who recently spoke to the media said most people don’t know she's transgender but think she's a woman.

"People always used to call me broni, maame, shake botos, and all kind of names when i was growing up. I knew then that i would feel better identifying as a woman than a man so in 2015 i went to spain and payed about 60,000 dollars to get do a surgery to become a complete woman.

"I love being a woman... who would want to be a man? ‘Chaii'," she said.

She pointed out that she wants other "transgender to come out of their closets for today is a new dawn. A time to rise to the ocassion.