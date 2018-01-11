LGBT Rights :  Peace Council urges Ghanaians to love homosexuals

news

The Chairman of the National Peace Council, Reverend Emmanuel Asante, has called on Ghanaians to show love to the members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgender (LGBT) family

Speaking on Accra-based Starr FM, Rev Asante said although their sexual preference is illegal they must not be discriminated against in any way.

“Love homosexuals but hate homosexuality.”

“I believe they can be helped psychologically. We shouldn’t look at them as enemies or beasts. They have rights and are human beings. It’s illegal and we can’t condone it but we can help them,” Rev Asante added.

His comments follow a recent report launched by Human Rights Watch which stated that LGBTs are treated as second-class citizens due to what it termed “colonial-era laws that criminalize same-sex activity.”

Human Rights Watch, therefore, asked what protection there is for members of the LGBT community. They also called on the government to legalise homosexuality in Ghana.

However, Rev Asante cautioned the government not to bow to pressure from the international world to relax rules against them.

“I’ll urge the government not to give in to international pressure of things that will bring in things of this nature. The religious bodies should strengthen their evangelism.”