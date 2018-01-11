In Ashanti Region :  Two police officers killed in Drobonso

news

Two police officers have allegedly been shot dead at Drobonso in the Sekyere Afram Plains District of the Ashanti Region.

According to Myjoyonline.com, the incident was confirmed to them by the Ashanti Regional Police Command.

However, they are yet to find out what caused the killing of the 2 officers.

This shooting incident comes days after 3 army officers and a police were shot by nomadic herdsmen in Agogo on Monday.

The 4 security officials were shot after they reportedly responded to a distress call from a woman whose farm had been invaded by cattle.

The officers who are in critical conditions are receiving treatment at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

The district shares borders with both the Brong Ahafo and Eastern regions at Anyinofi, near Atebubu, and Sempoa respectively has a population of over 36,000 inhabitants.

It has the largest landmark in the southern sector of the country and tagged the fifth largest district in the country.