Home > News > Local >

In Ashanti Region :  Two police officers killed in Drobonso


In Ashanti Region Two police officers killed in Drobonso

The Ashanti Regional Police said they are yet to find out what caused the killing of the 2 officers.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Two police officers have allegedly been shot dead at Drobonso in the Sekyere Afram Plains District of the Ashanti Region.

According to Myjoyonline.com, the incident was confirmed to them by the Ashanti Regional Police Command.

However, they are yet to find out what caused the killing of the 2 officers.

READ ALSO: Fulani herdsmen justify shooting of soldiers

This shooting incident comes days after 3 army officers and a police were shot by nomadic herdsmen in Agogo on Monday.

The 4 security officials were shot after they reportedly responded to a distress call from a woman whose farm had been invaded by cattle.

READ ALSO: Highlife legend installed Chief at Agogo

The officers who are in critical conditions are receiving treatment at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

The district shares borders with both the Brong Ahafo and Eastern regions at Anyinofi, near Atebubu, and Sempoa respectively has a population of over 36,000 inhabitants.

It has the largest landmark in the southern sector of the country and tagged the fifth largest district in the country.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

In Accra: Nigerian woman in police grips for alleged kidnapping In Accra Nigerian woman in police grips for alleged kidnapping
LGBT Rights: Peace Council urges Ghanaians to love homosexuals LGBT Rights Peace Council urges Ghanaians to love homosexuals
Gang-rape: One more suspect involved in Bantama gang-rape arrested Gang-rape One more suspect involved in Bantama gang-rape arrested
Kumasi Academy: Swine flu finally eradicated at KUMACA – Health Ministry Kumasi Academy Swine flu finally eradicated at KUMACA – Health Ministry
Ghana Broadcasting Corporation: Auditor General opens probe into GBC’s Internally Generated Funds Ghana Broadcasting Corporation Auditor General opens probe into GBC’s Internally Generated Funds
Volta Region: 'White' lady found dead at Keta, amid claims of ritual murder Volta Region 'White' lady found dead at Keta, amid claims of ritual murder

Recommended Videos

Drug Addiction: This boy started sniffing weed at 16 Drug Addiction This boy started sniffing weed at 16
Video: Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaks Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaks
Work and Tech: UCC Pro-VC wants government to restrict WhatsApp use Work and Tech UCC Pro-VC wants government to restrict WhatsApp use



Top Articles

1 Revelations Owusu Bempah's prophecy about journalist's death in 2018...bullet
2 Amorous Sex Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
3 Video Lady with big buttocks causes traffic in Accrabullet
4 Photos Dag Heward-Mills’ second son gets married in lavish weddingbullet
5 Prof. Mike Ocquaye Speaker wants Ghana’s Republic Day changed to...bullet
6 In Agogo 3 soldiers, 1 policeman shot by armed herdsmenbullet
7 Former President Mahama fails to show up in court for NCA gangbullet
8 Video Here are the shocking 2018 prophecies by Owusu Bempahbullet
9 Sex Job I slept with over 1,000 prostitutes in Kumasi -...bullet
10 Fulani Attacks Fulani herdsmen justify shooting of...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
2 Beef? Rawlings and Mahama 'snub' each other at 25th anniversary of 4th...bullet
3 SCOAN 'Angel' reportedly appears in TB Joshua's churchbullet
4 President Akufo-Addo Kantanka vehicle calls Nana Addo a "thief"bullet
5 NPP MP Kennedy Agyapong to pay GH¢5000 monthly salary to 5...bullet
6 Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah Prophet reveals another popular...bullet
7 Cop Lynched Major Mahama's 'killers' demand compensationbullet
8 Flight Overbooking KLM to pay stranded passengers €600 eachbullet
9 Demolishing AMA begins major decongestion exercisebullet
10 Work and Tech UCC Pro-VC wants government to restrict...bullet

Local

Investigative Journalism Anas’ expose to make high profile persons hot this year
TV Licence No more prosecution for non-payment of TV licence fee - GBC Board
COURT ORDER 2.jpg
In Court Judges sack lawyers with expired license
Cosmetic Products FDA sued to overturn ban on sale of bleaching products