In Agogo :  3 soldiers, 1 policeman shot by armed herdsmen


In Agogo 3 soldiers, 1 policeman shot by armed herdsmen

The victims were part of a security contingent sent on operation to stop nomadic herdsmen and their cattle.

Three military men and one policeman are currently on treatment at the Agogo Presbyterian Hospital after sustaining gun wounds during a shooting incident involving armed herdsmen.

This happened after the Police were engaged by some suspected Fulani herdsmen in Agogo in the Asante Akyem North District of the Ashanti Region, believed to have taken siege in the area.

The victims were part of a security contingent sent on operation to stop nomadic herdsmen and their cattle.

According to the police, the team was ambushed from behind by an unknown assailant who shot at four of the officers.

The victims include three military officers and one police man, who have all sustained various gun wounds after being shot by the suspected Fulani herdsmen.

The District Police Commander at Agogo, ASP Samuel Azagu, confirmed the shooting incident but said no arrests have been made yet.

In an interview with Citi News, he said: “As usual, they went to the bush on operations and an unknown assailant laid ambushed and fired at the operation team”, adding that “obviously, you can’t rule out any other person, but obviously, we’ll say it is a Fulani man.”

According to him, the police will call for reinforcement in order to be able to control the situation.

Hospital reports suggest that one of the shot officers is currently in critical condition after he took in many bullets.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that Fulani herdsmen have gone on rampage in Agogo.

Last year, residents in the area complained bitterly about herdsmen invading their lands with their cattle.

Just over a week ago, too, traditional rulers of Agogo issued  an ultimatum to the hedsmen to evacuate their lands, however, it appears to have fallen on deaf ears.

