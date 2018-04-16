Home > Filla >

Maggots ooze out of houseboy’s anus after sleeping with master’s wife


Pascal Ouma got a hint of the sexual relationship between his wife and his employee and warned him against it.

A houseboy who doubled as farmhand in Busia County of Kenya was publicly embarrassed after uncountable maggots were seen rushing uncontrollably out of his private parts following his alleged sexual encounters with his master’s wife.

After seeing no change the man sacked his employee eventually.

However, Pascal Ouma’s wife apparently could simply not live without the houseboy’s sexual prowess. She left him ostensibly to have more time to enjoy more time with the houseboy.

Pushed by loneliness, Pascal Ouma reportedly went to a witch doctor who performed a charm, leading to the predicaments of the houseboy.

 

In a video that has gone viral, the man is seen kneeling down and crying like a baby asking for help, while a big crowd gathered around him.

He is unable to sleep at night as a result of the magical spell cast on him by the witch doctor.

