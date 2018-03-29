Ebor Lovina from Nigeria’s Edo state was rushed to the hospital, but died as a result of the severe injuries sustained from the attack.
Before her unfortunate death, Ebor Lovina was a graduate of Ambrose Alli University located in Ekpoma.
A report by yabaleftpnline.ng indicated that she had also worked at the Sun-Ray Hotel & Suites along Benin-Sapele, Oghoghobi Town, Benin City.
The alleged perpetrator had reportedly been worrying the deceased with sex advances, but the lady declined to kowtow to his diabolical demands, hence his atrocious act.
Friends of the deceased lady have been eulogizing her on Facebook.
Below are more photos of the lady: