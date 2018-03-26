Home > Filla >

Man calls off engagement after fiancée refused to cook


Feminism Man calls off engagement after bride-to-be disclosed that she wouldn't cook

The said lady also reportedly refused to let the man bring in a relative to cook for him since she would not do same.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Man calls off engagement after fiancée refused to cook play

Man calls off engagement after fiancée refused to cook
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Some social users have blamed feminists for brainwashing other women to shirk their responsibilities after a man called of his planned engagement with the fiancée following her disclosure that she would not cook for him after the marriage, neither would she bear his name.

The story became viral after it was shared by a Nigerian journalist and activist, Gimba Kakanda on twitter.

The said lady also reportedly refused to let the man bring in a relative to cook for him since she would not do same.

Reacting to the story, some people were of the view that the issue of equality in marriages as being championed by some feminists is gradually giving some women the wrong notion that cooking for your husband makes you a slave.

Currently, some women in Ghana are split over the subject matter of whether women should continue to cook for their husbands at all cost when in fact they are equally struggling to bring food to the table just like the men.

The debate has culminated in the formation of two opposing groups, Pepper Dem which claims to be against women being treated as slaves, and Sugar Dem which also claims they will continue to serve the men irrespective of whether they are career women or not.

Man calls off engagement after fiancée refused to cook play

Man calls off engagement after fiancée refused to cook
 

READ MORE: Man caught after secretly burying lover who died during sex romp

Read Gimba Kakanda’s post below:

“My friend explained why he broke up with his fiancée and I’m confused. She said she won’t adopt his name after marriage, he said it’s OK. Then she said she’s also not going to cook. To this he said he had a plan. His cousin would live with them, and cook. She opposed the idea.

“That she preferred a non-relative as cook. And he said he didn’t like the idea of a stranger being in charge of what he would eat. They held on to their positions, and finally ended it this week.

“Those sudden withdrawals are often triggered by the little things we choose not to address while they accumulate, and poor communication. You reach a certain point and then say to yourself: no, I deserve a better deal in life.

“Lol! As if everyone is Muslim. The subject of my tweet is actually a Christian. And I’m sure that tweet was shared by someone who doesn’t know or adhere to the ways of the women listed.

“They say it’s for equality. A boss once teased that his wife refused to adopt his name until he declared interest to run for Governor.”

Man calls off engagement after fiancée refused to cook play

Man calls off engagement after fiancée refused to cook

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Video: Woman thrown out of UK permanently for saying "Allah is gay" Video Woman thrown out of UK permanently for saying "Allah is gay"
Shocking: Obinim makes church members openly confess sexual sins Shocking Obinim makes church members openly confess sexual sins
Deadly Passion: Man caught after secretly burying lover who died during sex romp Deadly Passion Man caught after secretly burying lover who died during sex romp
But Why? Young boy loses both hands after beating from teacher But Why? Young boy loses both hands after beating from teacher
Crazy Infatuation: “I drink anointing oil when I think of RMD”- Obsessed lady Crazy Infatuation “I drink anointing oil when I think of RMD”- Obsessed lady
Video: Police deliberately crush Ferrari 458 Spider, owner threatens suit Video Police deliberately crush Ferrari 458 Spider, owner threatens suit

Recommended Videos

Shocking: Obinim makes church members openly confess sexual sins Shocking Obinim makes church members openly confess sexual sins
Pulse Filla: SHOCKING Ordeal Of A Prostitute Pulse Filla SHOCKING Ordeal Of A Prostitute
Pulse Filla: Strange Things Are Happening In This World Pulse Filla Strange Things Are Happening In This World



Top Articles

1 Pleasant Coincidence WhatsApp message to wrong number results in...bullet
2 Deadly Passion Man caught after secretly burying lover who died during...bullet
3 But Why? Young boy loses both hands after beating from teacherbullet
4 Seriously? See what a Police officer has done to his girlfriendbullet
5 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the sale of...bullet
6 Embarrassment Commercial vehicles refuse to carry Slay Queen...bullet
7 Shocking Obinim makes church members openly confess sexual sinsbullet
8 Casting Out Evil Spirit Mother kills baby in attempt to...bullet
9 Day Of Reckoning Rent agent jailed for 1,230 years for...bullet
10 Really? Youngman caught after disguising himself as a...bullet

Related Articles

Shocking Obinim makes church members openly confess sexual sins
Crazy Infatuation “I drink anointing oil when I think of RMD”- Obsessed lady
Video Police deliberately crush Ferrari 458 Spider, owner threatens suit
Really? Youngman caught after disguising himself as a lady a nightclub
Unthinkable Mother gives out 4-year-old daughter as collateral for Ghs 1.23 debt
Pleasant Coincidence WhatsApp message to wrong number results in marriage 3 months later
Drama Paraglider gets stuck in-between trees 70 feet above ground
Kenyatta Hospital Again? Doctors wrongly cut pregnant woman’s intestines
Scary Hotel owner flees for his life after spotting lion in one of the rooms
Seriously? See what a Police officer has done to his girlfriend

Top Videos

1 Shocking Obinim makes church members openly confess sexual sinsbullet
2 Video Ebony’s death was natural to prove God’s power - Prophetbullet
3 Video Female graduate with 2nd Class Upper quits job to drive tricyclebullet
4 Video Woman opens plane's door midair saying “I am God"bullet
5 Interesting Video Musician goes for ‘juju’, but ended up being...bullet
6 Inspirational Video Arrested 83 times, convicted 66 times, 19...bullet
7 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
8 Pathetic Video You are dead, we cant revive you - Court...bullet
9 Amazing Video Boy, 9 claps 1,080 times to win Guinness...bullet
10 Video Armed robber-tuned pastor reveals how she and...bullet

Filla

Unthinkable Mother gives out 4-year-old daughter as collateral for Ghs 1.23 debt
Paraglider gets stuck in-between trees 70 feet above ground
Drama Paraglider gets stuck in-between trees 70 feet above ground
Doctors wrongly cut pregnant woman’s intestines
Kenyatta Hospital Again? Doctors wrongly cut pregnant woman’s intestines
Hotel owner flees after spotting lion in one of the rooms
Scary Hotel owner flees for his life after spotting lion in one of the rooms