Some social users have blamed feminists for brainwashing other women to shirk their responsibilities after a man called of his planned engagement with the fiancée following her disclosure that she would not cook for him after the marriage, neither would she bear his name.

The story became viral after it was shared by a Nigerian journalist and activist, Gimba Kakanda on twitter.

The said lady also reportedly refused to let the man bring in a relative to cook for him since she would not do same.

Reacting to the story, some people were of the view that the issue of equality in marriages as being championed by some feminists is gradually giving some women the wrong notion that cooking for your husband makes you a slave.

Currently, some women in Ghana are split over the subject matter of whether women should continue to cook for their husbands at all cost when in fact they are equally struggling to bring food to the table just like the men.

The debate has culminated in the formation of two opposing groups, Pepper Dem which claims to be against women being treated as slaves, and Sugar Dem which also claims they will continue to serve the men irrespective of whether they are career women or not.

“My friend explained why he broke up with his fiancée and I’m confused. She said she won’t adopt his name after marriage, he said it’s OK. Then she said she’s also not going to cook. To this he said he had a plan. His cousin would live with them, and cook. She opposed the idea.

“That she preferred a non-relative as cook. And he said he didn’t like the idea of a stranger being in charge of what he would eat. They held on to their positions, and finally ended it this week.

“Those sudden withdrawals are often triggered by the little things we choose not to address while they accumulate, and poor communication. You reach a certain point and then say to yourself: no, I deserve a better deal in life.

“Lol! As if everyone is Muslim. The subject of my tweet is actually a Christian. And I’m sure that tweet was shared by someone who doesn’t know or adhere to the ways of the women listed.

“They say it’s for equality. A boss once teased that his wife refused to adopt his name until he declared interest to run for Governor.”