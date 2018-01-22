Man dies after being shot by his own dog with TOZ-34 rifle

news

A 53-year-old man from Russia’s Saratov region met his untimely death after his own dog shot him in the abdomen with TOZ-34 hunting rifle.

According to Metro.co.uk, Sergey Terekhov had driven his two dogs in his Lada car to a popular hunting location about some three miles from Dyakovka village for a hunting expedition when the incident happened.

As soon as he let the dogs out of the car, one of them reportedly tried climbing him in a playful manner, and accidentally pulled the trigger of his TOZ-34 hunting rifle which had already been loaded.

Sergey Terekhov was reportedly rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, but he could not survive. He died in less than one hour after he had fallen unconscious when the bullet hit him.