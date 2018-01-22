Home > Filla >

Man dies after being shot by his own dog with TOZ-34 rifle


Mystery Man dies after being shot by his own dog with TOZ-34 hunting rifle

Sergey Terekhov had driven his two dogs in his Lada car to a popular hunting location about some three miles from Dyakovka village for a hunting expedition when the incident happened.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A 53-year-old man from Russia’s Saratov region met his untimely death after his own dog shot him in the abdomen with TOZ-34 hunting rifle.

According to Metro.co.uk, Sergey Terekhov had driven his two dogs in his Lada car to a popular hunting location about some three miles from Dyakovka village for a hunting expedition when the incident happened.

READ MORE: Don't give free sex in 2018 - ladies advised

play

 

As soon as he let the dogs out of the car, one of them reportedly tried climbing him in a playful manner, and accidentally pulled the trigger of his TOZ-34 hunting rifle which had already been loaded.

Sergey Terekhov was reportedly rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, but he could not survive. He died in less than one hour after he had fallen unconscious when the bullet hit him.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Too Bad: This is how Jim Iyke treated one of his fans for just advising him to marry Too Bad This is how Jim Iyke treated one of his fans for just advising him to marry
Semah G. Weifur: Watch adorable blind boy featured in Flavour's music video thrill classmates with his melody Semah G. Weifur Watch adorable blind boy featured in Flavour's music video thrill classmates with his melody
In Central Region: Man locks up wife, son in hen coop for a year In Central Region Man locks up wife, son in hen coop for a year
Superman: Man lifts heavy generator with teeth (Video) Superman Man lifts heavy generator with teeth (Video)
Video: Don't give free sex in 2018 - ladies advised Video Don't give free sex in 2018 - ladies advised
Interesting: Porn star blames parents for children's exposure to pornography Interesting Porn star blames parents for children's exposure to pornography

Recommended Videos

Video: This video of young lesbian couple trends on social media Video This video of young lesbian couple trends on social media
H&M: Mother of boy in H&M racist advert slams critics H&M Mother of boy in H&M racist advert slams critics
Brave dog chases big crocodile back into the river Brave dog chases big crocodile back into the river



Top Articles

1 18+ Headmaster caught having sex with 16-year-old pupil on the runbullet
2 Photos Beautiful lady goes bald for her weddingbullet
3 Video This video of young lesbian couple trends on social mediabullet
4 Tragic Driver causes fatal accident after attempting to forcibly...bullet
5 Sad Thunder strikes two young lovers to deathbullet
6 Mystery Woman gives birth in a coffin 10 days after deathbullet
7 Shocker 17-year old boy kills mum over missing memory cardbullet
8 Relationship Dated him for 6 years, had 7 abortions, paid...bullet
9 Photos Python and alligator caught in deadly fight on a...bullet
10 Salvation 'Women who put on make-up will go to hell' –...bullet

Related Articles

Video Don't give free sex in 2018 - ladies advised
Interesting Porn star blames parents for children's exposure to pornography
Homosexuality Two same sex military captains tie the knot
Corporal Punishment Headmaster and 3 other teachers suspended for caning students
Photos Beautiful lady goes bald for her wedding
Video This video of young lesbian couple trends on social media
Shocker 17-year old boy kills mum over missing memory card
18+ Headmaster caught having sex with 16-year-old pupil on the run
In India Man arrested for having sex with three cows
Salvation 'Women who put on make-up will go to hell' – Evangelist

Top Videos

1 Video This video of young lesbian couple trends on social mediabullet
2 Nudes Christabel Ekeh has no regrets over nude photosbullet
3 Lady catches fiance in bed with another woman two hours after...bullet
4 Brave dog chases big crocodile back into the riverbullet
5 Ghanaian baby with rear "blue eyes" goes viralbullet
6 Hit or Miss Florence Obinim's 'guarantee boots' causes stir on...bullet
7 H&M Mother of boy in H&M racist advert slams criticsbullet
8 Health Alert Rwanda urges Ghana to ban food imports from...bullet
9 Beef buildup "I don't sleep with people's husbands to...bullet
10 Watch Jet Airways hostess is arrested for smuggling...bullet

Filla

Homosexuality Two same sex military captains tie the knot
Celine Dookhran, aged 20 was raped by her uncle, Mujahid Arshid, in July 2017.
Celine Dookhran Murder Man who allegedly raped and slaughtered niece was inspired by dead serial killer
Corporal Punishment Headmaster and 3 other teachers suspended for caning students
 
In India Man arrested for having sex with three cows