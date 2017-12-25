news

A Mexican man who is said to have pulled his penis when he was a teenager out of obsession for a longer and larger manhood now has a length that has become an albatross hanging on his groin.

Roberto Esquivel Cabrera reportedly has an 18 penis that reaches his knees making him seriously uncomfortable, because he is not able to find job.

READ MORE: Police rescue 10-year-old girl who was being married to 50-year-old man

The odditycentral.com reported Roberto to have said that “I cannot wear a uniform like anybody in the companies and also I cannot get on my knees.

“I cannot run fast and so the companies think badly of me. They say that they will call me, but they never do.”

The 55-year-old man is also not able to sleep on his front at night and has to place his penis on a totally different pillow, just so he can feel a bit comfortable and sleep.

He also suffers frequent urinary tract infections because remains of urine are trapped in his foreskin.

According to him, his main aim of keeping the abnormal manhood despite all the discomfort coupled with doctors’ recommendations that the penis length be surgically reduced, is to be recognised by the Guinness world book of records.

“I would like to be in the Guinness Book of Records but they don’t recognise this record.

“I am famous because I have the biggest penis in the world. I am happy with my penis, I know nobody has the size I have.”

READ ALSO: Woman writes college exam while in labour

One Dr. Gonzalez is reported to have revealed that “Roberto was obsessed with the penis length. He began with this enlargement since he was a teenager, wrapping some bands around his penis with some weights and trying to stretch it.”

With Roberto’s penis length, he has beaten the unofficial world record held by US actor Jonah Falcon, whose penis was 9.5 inches flaccid and 13.5 inches when erect.