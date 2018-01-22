Home > Filla >

Man locks up wife, son in hen coop for a year


In Central Region Man locks up wife, son in hen coop for a year

The 38-year-old man, Vincent Antwi, who is a resident of Kasoa in the Central said he locked his wife and son up because he suspected his wife had a mental problem hence his action.

The Ofankor District Police Command has arrested a 38-year-old man for locking up his wife and 12-year-old son in a hen coop for a year.

The 38-year-old man, Vincent Antwi, who is a resident of Kasoa in the Central told the police he locked them up because he suspected his wife had a mental problem hence his action.

The Ofankor District Police Commander, ASP Christopher Darke told Accra-based Kasapa FM, that the suspect had constructed a fairly nice house where he sleeps but locks his wife and 12-year-old son in a hen coop.

ASP Darke said this situation shocked him to the bone.

The suspect is said to feed his wife and son raw gari every week in the hen coop he had prepared for them.

The treatment meted out to the victims has left both the woman and child psychologically and physically affected.

After they were released from the hen coop, the woman is cannot talk and walk, while the 12-year-old boy has been trapped in the body of a four-year-old, as he’s unable to grow.

ASP Darke said the victims have been sent to the Police Hospital for medical attention, while the suspect is in the grips of the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Police Service to assist in investigations.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

