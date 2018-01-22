Angry police officers to demonstrate against gov’t

news

An angry police officer has threatened to lead personnel of the junior ranks in the service to demonstrate against the government and their superiors over the bad working conditions they deal with.

In an interview with Accra-based Adom FM, the police officer who pleaded anonymity said they are not provided protective apparatus for work causing the death of some of their colleagues.

“The junior rank in the police service will demonstrate against the government if we fail to hear any positive news from the government…enough is enough.”

“There are lots of logistics that we need, but we are not given; risk allowance has been taken from our wages and we even lack logistics…the senior ranks do not think of our welfare, they only think of intimidation…when we are promoted, it takes a lot of time for that to reflect but when we are suspended, it takes immediate effect,” he lamented.

Comparing the Police Service to the military he said they who are meant to see to the daily security of people in the country have less protection.

“We don’t have enough protection, soldiers are more protected than us. Every policeman is becoming a politician because the ranks are linked to various political parties.”

His comments come after an attack on the Kwabenya police station by armed robbers.

The incident happened Sunday dawn when a gang stormed the Kwabenya District Police Headquarters to free suspected armed robbers who were in custody.

The assailants shot and killed the policeman on duty, before freeing seven other suspected criminals who were being held in the cells.

Seven prisoners who were on remand, identified as Dickson Ofori, Chubuzor Chubuzor, Edem Rockson, Emmanuel Kotey, Prince Osei, Kofi Darko and Atta Kwadwo also escaped from lawful custody.

According to the police officer, the death of the Junior Officer could have been prevented if the service was well resourced. He called for the interdiction of the Regional and District Commanders in whose jurisdiction the incident occurred.

“The regional and district commanders should be on interdiction…it is the failure on their part to act that has led to the death of the police officer…why should you detain 7 notorious criminals in one cell? They should have been separated into several cells.”