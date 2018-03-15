Home > Filla >

Man packs himself in a box like frozen fish to migrate to Europe


Man packs himself in a box like frozen fish to migrate to Europe

He wanted to outsmart the system, but was eventually busted and unwrapped.

Man packs himself in a box like frozen fish to migrate to Europe
A desperate man who was bent on leaving the shores of Africa for greener pastures in Europe packed himself in a box in a bid to outsmart the system and officials.

He was however eventually busted and unwrapped.

Details of the man and the country in which he was found out have not been disclosed yet, but a video of his discovery and unwrapping by some people believed to be custom official has been making the rounds on social media.

The story is reminiscent of that of an Australian athlete, Reg Spiers who migrated to London illegally.

He was stranded and had no money to buy air ticket back home to attend his daughter’s birthday celebration.

He then thought it wise to post himself to Australia in a wooden crate.

