A New Zealand fitness trainer, Joseph Rakich made it impossible for his fiancée to reject his marriage proposal even if she wanted to, by surprising her with a brand new customized Range Rover painted in her favourite colour.

Joseph Rakich flew in a helicopter with his woman only identified as Mary to the country’s Eden Park.

He then walked the blindfolded Mary towards a huge box painted pink and when he opened in, Mary was astonished to see the car painted pink which was equally surrounded with pink balloons to decorate the scene.

Joseph surprised Mary even more when he went down on his knees and asked “will you marry me”?

As expected, despite the shock, Mary did not hesitate to say yes to the proposal.

Both Joseph and Mary subsequently went on social media to share their experiences.