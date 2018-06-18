Joseph Rakich flew in a helicopter with his woman only identified as Mary to the country’s Eden Park.
He then walked the blindfolded Mary towards a huge box painted pink and when he opened in, Mary was astonished to see the car painted pink which was equally surrounded with pink balloons to decorate the scene.
Joseph surprised Mary even more when he went down on his knees and asked “will you marry me”?
As expected, despite the shock, Mary did not hesitate to say yes to the proposal.