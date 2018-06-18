Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Filla >

Man proposes to fiancée with customised Range Rover


Video Man proposes to fiancée with irresistible customised Range Rover

Joseph Rakich flew in a helicopter with his woman only identified as Mary to the country’s Eden Park.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Man proposes to fiancée with customized Range Rover play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A New Zealand fitness trainer, Joseph Rakich made it impossible for his fiancée to reject his marriage proposal even if she wanted to, by surprising her with a brand new customized Range Rover painted in her favourite colour.

Joseph Rakich flew in a helicopter with his woman only identified as Mary to the country’s Eden Park.

Man proposes to fiancée with customized Range Rover play

 

He then walked the blindfolded Mary towards a huge box painted pink and when he opened in, Mary was astonished to see the car painted pink which was equally surrounded with pink balloons to decorate the scene.

Joseph surprised Mary even more when he went down on his knees and asked “will you marry me”?

READ MORE: Woman cries after fiancé rejected her proposal, left her with the ring in hand

Man proposes to fiancée with customized Range Rover play

 

 

As expected, despite the shock, Mary did not hesitate to say yes to the proposal.

Both Joseph and Mary subsequently went on social media to share their experiences.

Man proposes to fiancée with customized Range Rover play

Man proposes to fiancée with customized Range Rover play
 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Reminder: “Every man is entailed to 10 women, you better recognize and act right” – Lady advises women Reminder “Every man is entailed to 10 women, you better recognize and act right” – Lady advises women
Video: Man crushed to death by his mother’s coffin Video Man crushed to death by his mother’s coffin
Infidelity: We have slept with your wife - Bishop and deacon mock pastor Infidelity We have slept with your wife - Bishop and deacon mock pastor
Scandal: Chorkor pastor remanded for defiling a 13 year old girl Scandal Chorkor pastor remanded for defiling a 13 year old girl
Nice One: Bank robbers get stuck in traffic Nice One Bank robbers get stuck in traffic
In Nigeria: Nurse tortures 10-year-old girl with hot iron In Nigeria Nurse tortures 10-year-old girl with hot iron

Recommended Videos

Misfortune!!! Man crushed to death by his mother’s coffin Misfortune!!! Man crushed to death by his mother’s coffin
Pulse Filla: President Akufo-Addo denies 'false' Nyantakyi claims Pulse Filla President Akufo-Addo denies 'false' Nyantakyi claims
Entertainment Filla: I'm a JSS graduate planning to go back to school - Mcbrown Entertainment Filla I'm a JSS graduate planning to go back to school - Mcbrown



Top Articles

1 Celebrations Choirmaster in trouble for having fun with sexy lady at the...bullet
2 In Ashanti Region Ghanaian hunter, Buffalo fight to deathbullet
3 Unimaginable! Police officer slaps nursing mother over 65 Ghana Pesewasbullet
4 Veteran Journalist Kweku Baako is flexing his romantic prowessbullet
5 Video Thief reports himself to police as stolen bag refused to...bullet
6 Video Man crushed to death by his mother’s coffinbullet
7 Alert!!! “Any man who sleeps with me becomes wretched for...bullet
8 Unbelievable! This video shows that it's not only Ghanaian...bullet
9 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the...bullet
10 In Nigeria Nurse tortures 10-year-old girl with hot ironbullet

Related Articles

Video Man crushed to death by his mother’s coffin
Scandal Chorkor pastor remanded for defiling a 13 year old girl
Nice One Bank robbers get stuck in traffic
In Nigeria Nurse tortures 10-year-old girl with hot iron
In Ashanti Region Ghanaian hunter, Buffalo fight to death
Veteran Journalist Kweku Baako is flexing his romantic prowess
Unimaginable! Police officer slaps nursing mother over 65 Ghana Pesewas
Wicked! Man prepares meal with his amputated foot and served to friends
The Cup Is Full Lab technician arrested for selling blood
Any Challenger? Women go crazy on social media over this 'wedding' photo

Top Videos

1 The Cup Is Full Married man and landlady get stuck during secret...bullet
2 Porn Addict Church goer watches porn as pastor preachesbullet
3 Bestiality Dog owner sues model who seduced his dog until it ejaculatedbullet
4 Blunder! President under attack for kissing worker in publicbullet
5 Hilarious Thief reports himself to police as stolen bag refused...bullet
6 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
7 Amazing 9-year-old girl born without hands wins best...bullet
8 Amazing Pastor demands 100 acres of land from woman to...bullet
9 Slay Queen Drama Facebook slay queen's nude video resurfacesbullet
10 Video Kuami Eugene angry as aayalolo task force clamps...bullet

Filla

Man prepares meal with amputated foot and served to friends
Wicked! Man prepares meal with his amputated foot and served to friends
Lab technician arrested for selling blood
The Cup Is Full Lab technician arrested for selling blood
Women are going crazy on social media over this 'wedding' photo
Any Challenger? Women go crazy on social media over this 'wedding' photo
“Get out of my car”- Uber driver kicks out lesbian passengers
Video “Get out of my car”- Uber driver kicks out lesbian passengers for kissing