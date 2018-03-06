Home > Filla >

Man threatens suicide after being denied sex


A 38-year old man is in the grips of the Assin Fosu police for threatening to commit suicide.

According to Adom FM, Joseph Acquah, a resident of Assin Kwaata, according threatened to take his life as a means of protesting the failure of his wife to offer him sex for the past 3 months.

His wife who was alarmed by this threat reported the matter to the police which later caused the arrest of Acquah.

Assin Fosu District police commander, ASP Magnus Rendorf Sam, explained why the Police moved swiftly to arrest the Acquah.

According to the Police Commander, the act is against the laws of the country and therefore indicated that the police will ensure that Acquah is punished accordingly.

ASP Magnus Rendorf Sam advised Ghanaians to voice out their problems to families and friends for help instead of committing suicide.

