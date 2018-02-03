Meet the nurse whose Sex tape is fast going viral

news

It seems 2018 is fast becoming a year of sex tapes in Ghana.

Just when Ghanaians were about digesting the infamous ‘kitchen stool’ sex scandal involving embattled Headmaster of Adumanu D/A Basic School in the Asikuma Odoben Brakwa District of the Central Region, Robert Sepey and her former student, another one involving a nurse has emerged.

In the video, the nurse, Georgina Boamah, is seen fondling her genitals and later opens up her private part towards displaying the size.

What is not known is whether she was recording that for her boyfriend for her own consumption which was finally leaked.

Georgina Boamah apparently recorded the video and sent it to her beloved boyfriend. Now, she has had a fallen out with her boyfriend and it's allegedly that the bitter guy has leaked the indecent video online.

This, however, comes at a time the country’s lawmakers are exploring the possibility of introducing stringent legislation to deal with the menace of leaking secret recordings, revenge porn and its circulation on social media by members of the public.

Revenge porn is the distribution of a private sexual image or video of someone without their consent and with the intention of causing them distress.

Member of Parliament for Subin Constituency, Honourable Eugene Boakye Antwi speaking on the floor of Parliament yesterday quoted article 18 subsection 2 of the 1992 constitution of the Republic of Ghana to buttress his point: “Mr Speaker, Article 18 subsection 2 of the 1992 constitution provides and I quote; “no person shall be subjected to interference with the privacy of his home, property, correspondence or communication except in accordance with law and as may be necessary for a free and democratic society for public safety, for the economic well-being of the country, for the protection of the rights and freedoms of others”.