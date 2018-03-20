Men who have sex with prostitutes are "sick criminals" -Pope Francis

news

Pope Francis has descended heavily on men especially Christians who patronize prostitutes, describing the trend as a “sick mentality” of men that women exist to be exploited.

The Vatican pontiff added that: “This isn't making love. This is torturing a woman. Let's not confuse the terms.”

He was speaking to 300 young people who were invited by the Vatican to Rome for a meeting aimed at helping church leaders understand the attitudes of the youth towards the Catholic Church.

In that meeting, a Nigerian lady, Blessing Okoedion who was reportedly forced into prostitution, but escaped questioned Pope Francis why under his watch male Catholics are among those that patronize girls trafficked to Italy and forced into prostitution.

She said: “I ask myself, and I ask you: Is the male chauvinistic church able to truthfully ask itself about this high demand by clients?”

Pope Francis responded by charging the youth to be advocates against human trafficking and forced prostitution.

He said: “This is one of the battles that I ask you young people to do, for the dignity of women.”

Pope Francis then asked for forgiveness on behalf of male Catholics who join the rest of society to engage in exploitation of women.

He said: “I want to take advantage of this moment, because you talked about baptized and Christians, to ask your forgiveness, from society and all the Catholics who do this criminal act.”