Speaker of the Zambian parliament, Patrick Matibini who pronounced the suspension on Tuesday, declared Bowman Lusambo who apparently doubles as the Lusaka Province Minister persona non grata for the one month period.
Bowman Lusambo reportedly visited the hostile act on an outspoken lawmaker Chishimba Kambwili last year which leadership of the legislative body thought was not only embarrassing, but also disrespectful to the house and brings its name into disrepute.
It is not clear what exactly the errant lawmaker stands to lose for the suspension, but his case is not unprecedented when it comes to the Zambian Parliament.