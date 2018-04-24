Monkey snatches tourist's iPhone as she tries to take selfie

Home > Filla >

In a video that has gone viral online, the woman is seen standing close to a railing attempting to take a selfie, but unexpectedly, the monkey appeared from atop the railing and snatched the iPhone from her as though it had laid ambush for her.

A woman lost her iPhone to a monkey after she tried to take selfie with it at a scenic Indonesian coastline.

The frightened woman shouted for help, but the monkey had escaped with the cellphone.

The video, according to UPI.com, was filmed this month in Uluwatu, Bali by another tourist present at the scene.

The spontaneous filmer then posted the video online with the inscription: "A tourist was taking a selfie, and a monkey crept up behind her and snatched her iPhone from her hands." 

