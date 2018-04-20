Was this Kangaroo intoxicated after taking a canned beer?

42-year-old Adam Bridges finished having a picnic with his family in Brisbane, Australia and held the beer can for recycling, but he realised that the Kangaroo was attracted to the can.
According to metro.co.uk, 42-year-old Adam Bridges finished having a picnic with his family in Brisbane, Australia and held the beer can for recycling.
READ MORE: “I’m sleeping with a married man, I'm happy to be a side chick” - Lady
Adam Bridges was quoted as saying: “This one was just so relaxed and chilled out, which I think really made the photos.
“It wasn’t until I looked back at the images later on that I realised how hilarious they really were.
“He looks absolutely hammered. I reckon he sneaked a few beers before we even got there.”
Inasmuch as the man only wanted to create humour with the photos, they really look so real and hilarious.