Was this Kangaroo intoxicated after taking a canned beer?

news

A man bought and drunk a canned beer at a picnic, but tactfully blamed the drinking on a wandering Kangaroo by taking photos of the animal and the beer can in a way that looked as though the animal really consumed the beer and got drunk.

According to metro.co.uk, 42-year-old Adam Bridges finished having a picnic with his family in Brisbane, Australia and held the beer can for recycling.

However he realized that the Kangaroo was attracted to the can, so, he thought it would be fun to take some photos of the animal holding the can, and he did just that.

READ MORE: “I’m sleeping with a married man, I'm happy to be a side chick” - Lady

Adam Bridges was quoted as saying: “This one was just so relaxed and chilled out, which I think really made the photos.

“It wasn’t until I looked back at the images later on that I realised how hilarious they really were.

“He looks absolutely hammered. I reckon he sneaked a few beers before we even got there.”

Inasmuch as the man only wanted to create humour with the photos, they really look so real and hilarious.