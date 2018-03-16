Mother kills baby in attempt to exorcise her

Home > Filla >

Evelyn Jacobs and Emmanuel Welcome jointly beat the little child to death after the latter had told the former that her baby was possessed and needed to be delivered from the so-called evil spirit.

A South African woman and her accomplice are in custody of police facing trial for killing her seven month old baby, after consistently beating her with their bare hands and a bible, in the name of exorcising the child.

A report by Africafeeds.com indicated that Evelyn Jacobs and Emmanuel Welcome jointly beat the little child to death after the latter had told the former that her baby was possessed and needed to be delivered from the so-called evil spirit.

The two were arrested and have been arraigned before a magistrate’s court. They have been denied a bail application filed by their counsel, because the magistrate’s court might want to refer the case to a higher court for full trial probably due to lack of jurisdiction.

Confirming the incident, Police Detective Constable, Kgositsile Taolo said: “According to the testimony of a witness who wishes to remain anonymous, on October 12, 2016, the accused (Jacobs) and a friend, Veronica, went to Welcome’s shanty on October 12 last year. Jacobs had her seven-month-old baby with her at the time.

The detective added that: “When they arrived at the shack, Welcome said the child was possessed by evil spirits. The mother concurred and the two accused then beat the child with open hands across her body and head.

“Welcome also took a Bible and started hitting the child with the Bible on her stomach. Later that night, the child could not sleep as she was in pain.”

A witness who had fruitlessly warned the two accused against their extreme act told investigators that: “The next morning, she was woken up by the baby’s cries. When she looked at where the child and the mother, as well as Welcome, were sleeping, she saw them hitting the child with their open hands. She asked the two accused to stop, as they were hurting the child and could end up killing the baby.”

What is not clear is whether the second accused, Emmanuel Welcome is a pastor and how the two are related.

