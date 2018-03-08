news

A Kenyan police officer who suffered to educate his wife until she graduated from college is warning fellow men not to emulate him because according to him, it is a fruitless venture that only leads to heartbreak in the end.

The man identified as William Orinda reportedly toiled to ensure his wife got a tertiary education, with the hope that she would graduate to get a job and help alleviate the challenges of the family.

However, right after her graduation, William’s wife found another man and abandoned him.

William resorted to a popular Kenyan Facebook group, Kilimani Mums and Dads to share his frustrations.

READ MORE: "We conjure all kinds of semantics to get” you – Pastor apologises to tithe payers

Tuko.com.ke quoted William as saying: ''Never ever take your wife to school, I repeat NEVER EVER.

He attempted explaining that: ''I took her to thika college hoping when she finish, she will help me raise our young family”, but apparently the woman disappointed him.

Having realized that the milk had already spilled, all William could say was to bid the woman and her newfound partner well.

He said: ''Thomas Kyallo, I've surrendered my wife to you in good faith...i wish you all the best and take good care of her.

“I’ve decided to leave the woman to you. You can have her, I don’t want anything to do with her anymore.”