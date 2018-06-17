Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Filla >

Nurse tortures 10-year-old girl with hot iron


In Nigeria Nurse tortures 10-year-old girl with hot iron

The police in Lagos have arrested one Mrs. Yetunde Bello for allegedly torturing her 10-year-old housemaid, Paulina, with a hot iron.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The police in Lagos have arrested one Mrs. Yetunde Bello for allegedly torturing her 10-year-old housemaid, Paulina, with a hot iron.

It was learnt that Bello, who is a nurse, inflicted an injury on Paulina’s lap with the iron as punishment for damaging the knob of a tap on the premises of her residence located on Odutan Street, Araromi, in the Iyana Ipaja area of the state.

Saturday PUNCH learnt that Bello had been subjecting the girl to assaults since January 2018 when she was brought from Benue State, where her parents live.

The suspect reportedly relocated Paulina to Lagos with a promise that she would enrol her in a school, which she never did.

READ ALSO: Ghanaian hunter, Buffalo fight to death

Our correspondent learnt that the abuse of the girl reached its height sometime in May 2018 when the little girl damaged the knob while she was fetching water for the woman, who had gone to work that day.

It was learnt that Bello met Paulina ironing clothes when she returned from work. Entreaties by neighbours that the girl should be forgiven for the offence fell on deaf ears as she allegedly snatched the iron from her and slammed it on her lap.

Bello reportedly left the girl in pains without providing treatment for the wound.

The girl was walking along the street one day when a resident sighted the injury and beckoned at her. Paulina was said to have confided her plight in the resident, who reported the assault to a human rights group, Esther Child Rights Foundation.

The resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Saturday PUNCH that the foundation subsequently reported the case at the Gowon Estate Police Station and the mother of two was arrested.

“Recently, the woman instructed her to fetch water from the tap. Unfortunately, she damaged the knob of the tap in the process and was scared to tell her boss knowing that she would be seriously dealt with.

“When the woman returned from work, neighbours begged her to pardon the girl. On getting inside, she met the girl ironing clothes. She collected the iron from her and placed it on her lap.”

A source said 37-year-old Bello told the police that Paulina fell on the ground and sustained the injury, but the girl refuted the claim, insisting that her boss slammed the hot iron on her.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Chike Oti, confirmed the incident, adding that the woman had been arraigned.

He said, “The suspect is a nurse. She has two kids and the victim, a 10-year-old girl lived with her.

“She was arrested for assaulting the girl and charged to Ogba Magistrate Court on May 28, 2018. The case was adjourned till July 4 for trial.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

In Ashanti Region: Ghanaian hunter, Buffalo fight to death In Ashanti Region Ghanaian hunter, Buffalo fight to death
Celebrations: Choirmaster in trouble for having fun with sexy lady at the beach Celebrations Choirmaster in trouble for having fun with sexy lady at the beach
Veteran Journalist: Kweku Baako is flexing his romantic prowess Veteran Journalist Kweku Baako is flexing his romantic prowess
Alert!!! “Any man who sleeps with me becomes wretched for life” – Slay Queen Alert!!! “Any man who sleeps with me becomes wretched for life” – Slay Queen
Unimaginable! Police officer slaps nursing mother over 65 Ghana Pesewas Unimaginable! Police officer slaps nursing mother over 65 Ghana Pesewas
Wicked! Man prepares meal with his amputated foot and served to friends Wicked! Man prepares meal with his amputated foot and served to friends

Recommended Videos

Pulse Filla: President Akufo-Addo denies 'false' Nyantakyi claims Pulse Filla President Akufo-Addo denies 'false' Nyantakyi claims
Entertainment Filla: I'm a JSS graduate planning to go back to school - Mcbrown Entertainment Filla I'm a JSS graduate planning to go back to school - Mcbrown
Entertainment Filla: Shatta Wale reacts to Kwesi Arthur's BET awards nomination Entertainment Filla Shatta Wale reacts to Kwesi Arthur's BET awards nomination



Top Articles

1 Unimaginable! Police officer slaps nursing mother over 65 Ghana Pesewasbullet
2 Celebrations Choirmaster in trouble for having fun with sexy lady at...bullet
3 Unbelievable! This video shows that it's not only Ghanaian police...bullet
4 Alert!!! “Any man who sleeps with me becomes wretched for life” –...bullet
5 Veteran Journalist Kweku Baako is flexing his romantic prowessbullet
6 Video “Get out of my car”- Uber driver kicks out lesbian...bullet
7 Just To Feel Good Woman confesses that “I have had sex with...bullet
8 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the sale...bullet
9 It's Not Easy Porn star reveals how she had to quit...bullet
10 Wicked! Man prepares meal with his amputated foot and...bullet

Top Videos

1 The Cup Is Full Married man and landlady get stuck during secret...bullet
2 Porn Addict Church goer watches porn as pastor preachesbullet
3 Hilarious Thief reports himself to police as stolen bag refused to...bullet
4 Blunder! President under attack for kissing worker in publicbullet
5 Bestiality Dog owner sues model who seduced his dog until it...bullet
6 Homosexuality Ghanaian lesbian says she sleeps with 10 women...bullet
7 Blasphemy? God and Jesus must be "fools" to watch me mislead...bullet
8 Interesting Deadly snake removed from company's stovebullet
9 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
10 Slay Queen Drama Facebook slay queen's nude video...bullet

Filla

Lab technician arrested for selling blood
The Cup Is Full Lab technician arrested for selling blood
Women are going crazy on social media over this 'wedding' photo
Any Challenger? Women go crazy on social media over this 'wedding' photo
“Husband will be a big problem for you, in Jesus’ name” –Pastor curses
Disappointment “Husband will be a big problem for you, in Jesus’ name” – Pastor curses lady
Church goer watches porn as pastor preaches
Unbelievable Addicted man watches porn as pastor preaches