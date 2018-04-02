Obinim backs 'sakawa'

news

The founder of the International Godsway Church(IGWC) Bishop Daniel Obinim has sparked controversy by endorsing internet fraud, aka Sakawa.

According to him, fraud victims are themselves fraudsters, saying he would not advise internet scammers to stop scamming people.

In live church service he said: “Anyone who is into internet scam and committing fraud, the person he is frauding, which is the white guy is a fraud himself.

"So I won’t advise internet scammers to stop scamming people, they should continue scamming the people."

